EK Water Blocks launches Gaming Series liquid-cooling kits

EK Water Blocks has announced its fifth family of liquid cooling kits, taking aim at gamers looking for an easy way to drop system temperatures.
Following on from the launch of its previous kits - Slim, Liquid, Performance, and Xtreme - EK Water Blocks' Gaming Series comes in the usual flavours: EK-KIT G240, G280, and G360, named for their bundled 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm CoolStream radiators and their 120mm or 140mm Vardar fans respectively. These are then designed to be connected to EK's Supremacy MX UNI, a universal CPU water block which the company promises 'fits all modern CPU sockets with a universal mounting mechanism that offers error-preventing, tool-less installation
The kits' contents continues with the DBay D5 PWM MX reservoir and pump system, a lower-cost variant of the company's DBay D5 PWM. Taking up a full-height 5.25" drive bay - two standard-sized optical bays, in modern parlance - the DBay offers a plexiglass reservoir and integrated Xylem D5 pulse width modulated (PWM) variable-speed pump.
Finally, the remainder of each kit is everything you'll need to link everything together: six EK-ACF 'Advanced Compression Fittings', two metres of EK-DuraClear flexible PVC tubing, and a 100ml bottle of concentrated CryoFuel Clear coolant with corrosion, scale, and biological growth inhibitors. The kits aren't quite complete, however: Said concentrated coolant requires 900ml of distilled water for dilution, which the company does not supply.
The EK Gaming Series kits are available now priced at €285.19 for the G240, €295.03 for the G280, and €309.79 for the G360 (around £243, £252, and £265 respectively, including VAT.) More information is available from EK's official web shop
