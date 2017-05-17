Lian Li announces convertible PC-T70 test-bench chassis

Computer chassis specialist Lian Li has announced its latest test-bench design, the PC-T70, which it claims is its 'most flexible [design] yet' and suited to both testing and more permanent workstation use.
Lian Li's new PC-T70 chassis can act as an open-air test-bench or, with the pictured conversion kit, become an enclosed case with plenty of ventilation.
Based on feedback from its previous designs, Lian Li claims to have worked to make the PC-T70 test-bench chassis as simple as possible. There are a minimum of barriers to hardware access - the motherboard sitting on the top of the bench while the power supply, storage, and other hardware is located underneath in an open-ended 'tunnel' area - while six open passthrough ports provide cable routing for power and data.
So far, the PC-T70 test-bench sounds like exactly what it is: a test-bench. Lian Li, though, claims that when you're happy with your hardware it's possible to use the PC-T70 as a workstation case. To do so the company has added side and rear panels to the design, with each side panel able to mount two 120mm or 140mm fans or a single 240mm or 280mm liquid-cooling radiator with removable dust filters and the rear panel having room for an additional 120mm or 140mm fan. An acrylic canopy with magnetic strips finishes the build, enclosing the motherboard and creating what Lian Li describes as a 'closed-air environment more representative of regular users.'
.'
The PC-T70 includes mounting points for motherboards from E-ATX down to mini-ITX, with eight expansion slots and support for graphics cards up to 330mm in length. When in its test-bench configuration the case supports a CPU cooler of unlimited height, though with the acrylic enclosure fitted this is reduced to 180mm. The inner area includes room for ATX power supplies up to 330mm and can store five 2.5" and one 3.5" hard drives or one 2.5" and two 3.5" drives at the user's choice. The floor panel also includes room for a 360mm radiator, reservoir, and pump.
UK pricing and availability for the PC-T70 has yet to be confirmed, with Lian Li setting a US recommended retail price of $189.99 (around £147 excluding taxes). More information is available on the company's official product page.
, while the T70-1 side-panel and enclosure kit - supplied as standard though listed as a separate entry on the company's website - can be found here as the T70-1
.
