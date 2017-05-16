Roccat launches Leadr wireless gaming mouse

Roccat has officially launched its Leadr [sic] gaming mouse with what it calls an 'Owl-Eye' optical sensor, claiming market-leading tracking accuracy and wireless responsiveness 'that feels like a cable mouse'.
Designed specifically for the gaming market, the Roccat Leadr is built around a modified Pixart 3361 optical sensor, which the company claims has been 'tailored to Roccat's high standards of quality
.' Dubbed the 'Owl-Eye
' by Roccat, the modified sensor is claimed to offer accuracy higher than any other sensor in the market - though without any published benchmarking to back up that claim - with a resolution of 100 to 12,000 dots per inch (DPI) adjustable in 100 DPI steps, with the 'golden range
' where the accuracy is highest sitting between 400 and 3,000 DPI.
The same sensor can be found in two other Roccat mice - the Kone Pure Owl-Eye and Kone EMP - but the Leadr is where Roccat is hoping to make a real splash. The company boasts that the Leadr 'feels like a cable mouse
' despite its lack of wires, claiming 'zero lag and with virtually zero latency
'. The 20-hour internal battery is charged on a vertical docking plate, though a USB port in the front of the mouse allows for wired use. Roccat hasn't clarified if the mouse sends it positioning data over the USB cable in this mode or simply uses it for power.
The Leadr includes 14 programmable buttons plus a 2D Titan scroll-wheel, including a single-axis analogue thumb paddle the company calls the X-Celerator and a mid-knuckle Fin Switch for rapid actuation without moving the position of the mousing hand. Naturally, the mouse also includes customisable RGB lighting and links to Roccat's Swarm configuration and control software.
The Leadr is out now priced at £129.99 via the official Roccat shop
. More information is available on the official product page
.
Never again.
Oh, and the mouse randomly freezes and sends the cursor drifting off across the screen at high speed. utterly useless for gaming.
I've never had any kind of issue like that with my Kone Pure. Does it use different software?
Attempting any calibration causes the roccat software to freeze. The thumb paddle needs to be disassembled and cleaned quite often otherwise its rendered pretty much useless.
It's so close to being the best mouse I've ever had, but its problems make it just too random to play with.