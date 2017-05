Roccat launches Leadr wireless gaming mouse

Roccat has officially launched its Leadr wireless gaming mouse, which it boasts offers wired-like performance and an 'Owl-Eye' optical sensor.

Designed specifically for the gaming market, the Roccat Leadr is built around a modified Pixart 3361 optical sensor, which the company claims has been '.' Dubbed the '' by Roccat, the modified sensor is claimed to offer accuracy higher than any other sensor in the market - though without any published benchmarking to back up that claim - with a resolution of 100 to 12,000 dots per inch (DPI) adjustable in 100 DPI steps, with the '' where the accuracy is highest sitting between 400 and 3,000 DPI.The same sensor can be found in two other Roccat mice - the Kone Pure Owl-Eye and Kone EMP - but the Leadr is where Roccat is hoping to make a real splash. The company boasts that the Leadr '' despite its lack of wires, claiming ''. The 20-hour internal battery is charged on a vertical docking plate, though a USB port in the front of the mouse allows for wired use. Roccat hasn't clarified if the mouse sends it positioning data over the USB cable in this mode or simply uses it for power.The Leadr includes 14 programmable buttons plus a 2D Titan scroll-wheel, including a single-axis analogue thumb paddle the company calls the X-Celerator and a mid-knuckle Fin Switch for rapid actuation without moving the position of the mousing hand. Naturally, the mouse also includes customisable RGB lighting and links to Roccat's Swarm configuration and control software.The Leadr is out now priced at £129.99 via the official Roccat shop . More information is available on the official product page