Oculus VR outs focal surface display technology

Oculus VR's research arm has published work on focal surface displays, a next-generation technology based on the operation of the human eye.

Founded in 2012 by since-ousted Palmer Luckey and launched to fame following a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign for developer-centric virtual reality headsets, Oculus VR hit the big time when the company was acquired by Facebook in a deal valued at $2.3 billion in cash and shares. Since then, the company has been more or less silent on the next generation of virtual reality hardware, understandably wishing to concentrate more on the success of its commercialised Oculus Rift headset against stiff competition from HTC's Vive and Sony's PlayStation VR.This week, though, the company lifted the veil just a little with a look at something further ahead than usual: focal surface display technology, which the company claims could help future virtual reality headsets improve visual clarity and depth of focus.The technology works, the company explains in a blog post on the subject, by using spatial light modulators (SLMs) which 'bend' the focus of the headset around 3D objects, simulating how the human eye focuses on objects at varying depths. The result, the company claims, is improved image sharpness and a more natural feel to the rendered scene.Development of the technology wasn't entirely smooth, however. '' 'Oculus research scientist Alexander Fix joked following his team's publication. 'Sadly, Oculus currently has no timescale for commercialisation of the display technology, though its paper (PDF warning) is readily accessible and will be presented at the SIGGRAPH graphics conference in July. The company has also published an explanatory video