Purported leak outs Intel's Skylake-X Core i9 family plans

Intel is rumoured to be expanding its product offerings, adding a new flagship designation to its Core processor family: the high-end Core i9, offering up to 12 cores and 24 threads and built on the Skylake microarchitecture.
A rumour based on a purported Intel slide claims that the company is to launch a new Core i9 product family, based on the Skylake-X microarchitecture, in June this year.
Since it outgrew the Core 2 family, Intel has sought to position its mainstream products in four main segments: Pentium and Atom for budget and low-power systems, Core i3 for entry-level systems, Core i5 for mainstream systems, and Core i7 for enthusiasts. Now, though, the rumour is spreading that there is to be a fifth: the Core i9 family.
First announced by the pseudonymous 'Sweeper' on the Anandtech forum
, citing a photograph of a monitor displaying a German-language PowerPoint presentation purportedly from Intel itself, the rumour sees four new parts launch the range. The flagship model, which the leak claims will launch in August, will be the Core i9-7920X, offering 12 cores and 24 threads at an unconfirmed clock speed with 16.5MB of Level 3 (L3) cache memory and 44 PCI Express lanes.
This part will be preceded in June, the leak claims, by a Core i9-9700X with 10 cores and 20 threads running at 3.3GHz base and 4.5GHz turbo speeds, a Core i9-7820X with eight cores and 16 threads running at 3.6GHz base and 4.5GHz turbo, and a Core i9-7800X which drops the core count to six and thread count to 12 running at 3.5GHz base clock and 4.0GHz turbo clock. The former will include the full 44 PCI Express lanes of the top-end part, but the latter two only 28.
Intel, naturally, has neither confirmed nor denied the rumour, and thus far the only supporting material appears to be a blurry photograph of a PowerPoint presentation displayed on an Acer monitor in what appears to be a home environment. In other words, this is a rumour to take with the appropriate pinch of salt.
Honestly, the idea of a 4c/4t i7 is bonkers (considering current i7's start at 4c/8t and already go up to 10c/20t).
The fact that Skylake-X is positioned above Kabylake-X is double bonkers, considering Kaby succeeded Skylake on current platforms.
Naming the new HEDT platform X299 is triple bonkers, as the Z370 mainstream platform will look like the newer, more advanced chipset (Z comes after X, 3 comes after 2 and that's the system the industry has been adopting for years)... This will be even more apparent when someone sees a Kabylake-X i7 as a 4c/4t part, while Coffelake will bring a i7 6c/12t part.
The quadruple bonkers will be when they release pricing info...
