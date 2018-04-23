Microsoft teases Xbox One 120Hz display support

Microsoft's Xbox division has confirmed that support for 120Hz refresh rate displays is coming to the Xbox One console family of consoles in a preview update scheduled for release next month, though it will be limited to 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Following February's release of an update adding 1440p resolution support and an automatic low-latency mode toggle to the Xbox One S and higher-performance Xbox One X games consoles, Microsoft has been working on increasing the consoles' maximum supported refresh rate. The result: The May Xbox Update for members of the Xbox Insiders programme, which provides access to alpha- and beta-status updates prior to their public release, will be the first to allow players to switch the video output of the consoles to 120Hz, double the previous maximum of 60Hz.

Those looking to take advantage of the functionality, though, will not be able to do so if they're the lucky owners of Ultra HD (consumer 4K) displays: Microsoft's Bradley Rossetti, Xbox Insider team lead, has confirmed that the feature will be available only when using a 1080p or 1440p display.

As well as 120Hz refresh rate support, the May Xbox Insiders update will include the ability to group games and software applications, but only for limited numbers of randomly-selected users in the alpha-status release ring, the ability to trim video clips directly in the Xbox Guide without loading the Upload Studio application, improved family sharing, a better Xbox Accessories application layout, and new functions for controller buttons in the Xbox Dashboard.

More information on the upcoming release is available on the official website.