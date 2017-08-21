Microsoft has officially launched pre-orders for its Xbox One X - formerly known as Project Scorpio - alongside a full list of all the games which have been 'Xbox One X Enhanced' to take advantage of the console's improved processing power compared with its predecessor.

Officially launched this weekend in pre-order form, those eager to upgrade from an original Xbox One or plunge into the Xbox One ecosystem for the first time can now put their money where their mouths are: Pre-orders have opened at various retailers for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, a limited-edition version of the console priced at £449.99 (inc. VAT). Microsoft has released released an unboxing video which brings to mind the original Xbox with its green-and-black colour scheme, though has not detailed just how limited said limited edition console actually is. The company has, howevever, confirmed that pre-order customers will receive their hardware on November 7th this year.

At the same time as the official pre-order launch, Microsoft has released a list of reasons to upgrade to the device in the form of all the games which have been 'Xbox One X Enhanced.' Exactly what that manes varies from title to title, but those running an Xbox One X Enhanced game on an Xbox One X console - Project Scorpio Edition or otherwise - can expect higher-resolution textures, higher-resolution rendering, improved draw distance, improved framerates, and other visual improvements.

The full list of games is reproduced below, while Microsoft's Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb has pledged to keep this list up-to-date as more publishers confirm Xbox One X Enhanced status for their titles.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Anthem, ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview), Ashen, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Astroneer.

Battlerite, Below, Black Desert, and Brawlout.

Chess Ultra, Code Vein, Conan Exiles, and Crackdown 3.

Danger Zone, Dark and Light, Darksiders III, Dead Rising 4, Deep Rock Galactic, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Disneyland Adventures, Dovetail Games Euro Fishing, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, and Dynasty Warriors 9.

EA Sports FIFA 18, Elex, Elite: Dangerous, Everspace, F1 2017, Fable Fortune, Fallout 4, Farming Simulator 17, Final Fantasy XV, Firewatch, For Honor, Forza Horizon 3, and Forza Motorsport 7.

Gears of War 4, Gravel Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hand of Fate 2, Hello Neighbor, Hitman, and Homefront: The Revolution.

Injustice 2, Jurassic Park, Killer Instinct, Killing Floor 2, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Madden NFL 18, Mafia III, Mantis Burn Racing, Metal Gear Survive, Metro: Exodus, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Minecraft: Xbox One Edition, Minion Masters, and Monster Hunter: World.

NBA 2K18, Need for Speed Payback, Ooblets, Ori and the Will of the Wisp, Outcast – Second Contact, and Outlast 2.

Paladins, Path of Exile, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Portal Knights, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Project Cars 2, and Quantum Break.

Raiders of the Broken Planet, Railway Empire, Real Farm Simulator 2017, ReCore, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, RiME, Roblox, Robocraft Infinity, Rocket League, and Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure.

Sea of Thieves, Slime Rancher, Smite, Sonic Forces, Star Wars Battlefront II, State of Decay 2, Steep, Strange Brigade, Super Lucky’s Tale, Superhot, and Surviving Mars.

Tennis World Tour, The Artful Escape, The Crew 2, The Darwin Project, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, The Last Night, The Long Dark, The Surge, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Titanfall 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Train Sim World, and TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge.

Warframe, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, We Happy Few, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, World of Tanks, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, and Zoo Tycoon.