Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR support to launch next week

Microsoft has confirmed that support for SteamVR games and software on its low-cost Windows Mixed Reality headsets will arrive on Wednesday November 15th, albeit in the form of a public beta.

Announced back in October 2016 Windows Mixed Reality is an ecosystem designed to bring low-cost virtual and augmented reality hardware to the Windows platform, with the promise of less demanding system requirements and lower purchases prices than the competition. While Microsoft's hardware partners have been relatively quick off the mark with the announcement of hardware for the platform - including models from Acer, HP, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, and Dell - all the hardware in the world is nothing without software support.

To boost the ecosystem Microsoft announced that it would add support for Valve's SteamVR platform to Windows Mixed Reality, but since the original announcement has been silent on exactly when.

Rolling Stone is now reporting that Microsoft has a release date in mind: November 15th, at which time Windows Mixed Reality users will be able to use their headsets with all the software designed for SteamVR. This release, however, is to take the form of a public beta, and the magazine says Microsoft has yet to confirm a fully-fledged launch date.