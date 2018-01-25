Ubisoft launches game-analysing AI-powered assistant Sam

Gaming giant Ubisoft has announced it is following Google, Microsoft, and Apple into the artificially intelligent personal assistant business with the launch of what it describes as a 'personal gaming assistant designed to enhance players' gaming experience'.

Designed, the company explains, to deliver 'tailored tips and information' through the Ubisoft Club smartphone application, the AI-powered assistant Sam has considerable access to a player's data: 'Sam leverages players' profile information, game library, friends list, community and Ubisoft services to deliver tailored tips and information.' As to what it can do with this information, Ubisoft promises plenty from discussing release dates and game details through to analysing multiplayer matches and offering individually tailored hints and tips on how the player can, to use the vernacular, git gud - though this feature is presently available only on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

'With Sam, our ambition is to create an innovative and helpful service for players, one that knows them and helps push them get more out of their gaming experience. Sam provides a more personalised experience for our fans and delivers them what they need faster, so they can spend less time searching and more time playing,' claims Stephanie Perotti, vice president of online services at Ubisoft, of the tool. 'Incorporating Google Cloud's Dialogflow Enterprise Edition has helped us work dynamically and iterate faster so we can better service our fans.'

Fans eager to be serviced will need an Ubisoft Club account and the related mobile app, and for those outside Canada some patience: The open beta is available in Canada now with plans to extend to additional markets 'in the coming months'.