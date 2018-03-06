Ubisoft completes For Honor dedicated server roll-out

Gaming giant Ubisoft has announced the launch of dedicated For Honor [sic] servers on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, following their introduction for Windows gamers in February.

Praised for its in-depth combat system, slash-'em-up For Honor suffered for much of its first year on the market thanks to issues surrounding its multiplayer mode and its reliance on player hosting - giving the player selected to host a given match an unfair advantage in the game's duelling system and causing numerous stability issues. In February this year Ubisoft announced that it was launching dedicated servers to remove this unfair advantage and improve stability and performance, but limited these to players of the Windows build of the game.

Now, though, console gamers are being upgraded too. Designed, Ubisoft explains, to 'improve matchmaking and overall online stability to offer a better and smoother experience to For Honor players for all PvP [Player versus Player] modes,' the previous Windows server upgrade saw the elimination of resynchronisation delays and host migrations, a delay caused by the player hosting the game leaving while others are still in combat, requiring that the server is then spun up on a different player's system instead, along with the improvement of match completion rates - all benefits now available to console gamers.

The roll-out of console dedicated servers will be complete, Ubisoft has confirmed, at 1400 today, after which all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers will be migrated instantaneously and automatically.