Ubisoft announces Far Cry 5 Arcade map editor

Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming shoot-everything epic Far Cry 5 will include a built-in map editor, as part of a game mode it calls Far Cry Arcade.

Described as 'part map editor and part game design tool' by Ubisoft's Chris Watters, Far Cry Arcade has been confirmed as a feature of the base Far Cry 5 game - meaning there's no need to pick up the game's optional Season Pass, a pre-purchase of downloadable content for the game, to make use of it. As well as allowing players to create their own maps, Far Cry Arcade will allow gamers to download maps created by others - both fellow players and Ubisoft developers - for free to explore, explode, and complete a range of weekly challenges, as well as carry out competitive multiplayer matches.

'Far Cry Arcade is Far Cry 5's map editor mode, and it's bigger, more versatile, and more packed with content than it's been at any point in the series' past,' claims Ubisoft's Mikel Reparaz in a preview of the feature. 'The first Far Cry map editor to enable players to create their own solo, co-op, and PvP levels, Far Cry Arcade is a chance for players to crack open the game and use its assets to build their own customized adventures and experiences. Far Cry Arcade's goal is to make these custom maps as accessible as the campaign, and one way to accomplish that is to integrate them directly into Hope County – and your character's progression.

'Walk up to an arcade machine in a bar, for example, and you can jump straight into Far Cry Arcade, check out the latest user-created levels (which will be curated by the developers), and start playing. You'll visit these worlds as the same custom deputy you play in the campaign, and any experience points, perks, or money you earn while playing will cross over into the campaign when you're done.'

At the same time, Ubisoft announced some of the content which will be coming to Season Pass holders exclusively: Hours of Darkness, set in war-ravaged Vietnam; Lost on Mars, which is unsurprisingly set on Mars; and Dead Living Zombies, because obviously. Season Pass holders will also receive access to Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, a relaunch of Far Cry 3's single-player mode, four weeks before it becomes available as a standalone purchase.

Far Cry 5 is to launch on Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 27th.