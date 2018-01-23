Ubisoft outs Far Cry 5 system requirements

Publisher Ubisoft has released the system requirements for its upcoming shooter Far Cry 5, detailing minimum and recommended requirements as well as what players will need for 4K at both 30 and 60 frames per second.

Due to launch in late March, Far Cry 5 puts the player in the fictional Montana region of Hope County, home to 'a fanatical doomsday cult known as the Project at Eden's Gate' - which, naturally, the player will have to shoot at repeatedly. The company is pledging big things for the PC release, too: 'PC has always been a key element of Far Cry's DNA, and this couldn't be truer with Far Cry 5,' claims Kirill Bragin, producer for the PC version of the game, in the company's latest blog post. As well as promising benchmarking with video memory usage monitoring, Bragin has said the game will include optional frame rate locking, various visual settings including variant aspect ratio support, full field of view (FOV) adjustment, resolution scaling, and an I-just-want-to-play setting in which 'the game will auto-detect the user’s hardware and will set the matching quality preset and resolution.'

Those eager to play the game will need, Bragin has confirmed, a 64-bit Windows 7 SP1 or higher system with an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-6300 processor or better, Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2GB VRAM or better, 8GB or more of RAM in order to run the game at its lowest settings at a 720p native resolution. Upping the processor to an Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 and the GPU to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290X with 4GB of VRAM or better, meanwhile, is enough to bump the settings to high and run at a native 1080p resolution.

In a departure from the norm, Ubisoft has also released system requirements for running the game at 4K resolutions. Available only on Windows 10, the company warns, the game can be run at 2160p30 (Ultra HD, 'consumer' 4K at a 30Hz refresh rate) on an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or better and 16GB of RAM. For a 60Hz refresh rate, users will need an Intel Core i7-6700K running at 4GHz or an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz with a pair of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080s or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56s running in SLI or CrossFireX.

Far Cry 5 is set to launch on March 27th 2018.