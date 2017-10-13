Bungie finalises Destiny 2's system requirements

Bungie has officially announced the system requirements for the upcoming PC port of its massively multiplayer sci-fi epic Destiny 2, which will require at least an Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 with 6GB of system RAM to run.

Born from the company's Halo franchise, which remained with Microsoft when the two parted ways, Destiny has had something of a rocky introduction to the world. Unveiled in 2013 to great fanfare, the game hit the record books for pre-order sales and pulled in nearly £250 million in its first five days - but would-be fans began hitting the title with criticism over cut content, a muddled plot which required frequent visits to a website to decipher, and an extremely poor performance from one of its leading voice artists.

The sequel, Bungie hopes, will serve to get the franchise back on track, and it's putting considerable effort into the Windows port of the game to make sure that happens. While the company has promised 'meaningful features that are bespoke for the PC community,' it had previously only offered a rough estimate of the system you'd need to access these features - until now.

In its latest announcement, Bungie revealed that the Windows port of Destiny 2 will require an Intel Core i3-3250, Pentium G4560, or AMD FX-4350 processor, 6GB of system RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 1050, or AMD Radeon HD 7850 with at least 2GB of video RAM. Windows 7 and upwards are supported, the company has confirmed, but only in 64-bit modes with the DirectX 12-packing Windows 10 the recommended version. Gamers will also require a whopping 68GB of free hard drive space to install the game.

Those looking to crank up the graphics settings a little will, Bungie has said, be looking at something closer to an Intel Core i5-2400, Core i5-7400, or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X with 8GB of system RAM, and an Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 4GB, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, or AMD Radeon R9 390 8GB graphics card.

Destiny 2 launches on Windows on October 24th, following a last-minute delay, while it has been available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 since early September.