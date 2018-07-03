Amazon launches Twitch Prime game giveaway

Amazon-owned game video streaming service Twitch has announced it will be giving Amazon Prime subscribers a free game to download every day from now until July 18th.

As part of the Twitch Prime programme, available to Amazon Prime subscribers who link their Amazon and Twitch accounts, the company's game giveaway sees 19 titles - one of which is a bundle of multiple SNK games - made available for free download between now and July 18th. The catch: Users must have a paid-up Amazon Prime membership, which currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year (both inc. VAT), and each game must be registered to the user's Twitch account within a game-specific period ranging from two to 30 days from the title being made available. Once registered to a Twitch Prime account, each game is permanently owned by that user.

The list of games and their availability dates follows: 2-4 July, Pillars of Eternity; 3-9 July, Q.U.B.E. 2; 3 July - 2 August, SNK Bundle featuring Metal Slug 3, The Last Blade, and Twinkle Star Sprites; 4-10 July, Battle Chef Brigade; 5-11 July, Manual Samuel; 6-12 July, GoNNER; 7-13 July, Next Up Hero; 8-14 July, Uurnong Uurnlimited; 9-15 July, Hue; 10-16 July, Deponia Doomsday; 11-17 July, Observer; 12-18 July, Tacoma; 13-26 July, The Bridge; 14-27 July, Brutal Legend; 15-21 July, The Red Strings Club; 16-17 July, Tyranny; 17-31 July, Broken Age; 18-31 July, FRAMED Collection; 18-31 July, Serial Cleaner.

The first title in the offer - Pillars of Eternity - is available now through the Twitch Prime link on users' Twitch accounts.