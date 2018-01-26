Obsidian announces Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launch date

January 26, 2018 // 12:47 p.m.
Obisdian Entertainment has announced the launch date for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, the follow-up to its well-received isometric party-based role-playing game (RPG): April 3rd 2018 for Windows, macOS, and Linux PCs.
A spiritual successor to classic BioWare titles Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale, the original crowdfunded Pillars of Eternity provided Obsidian's hugely successful foray into first-party development. It's no surprise, then, that crowdfunding for its successor was even more successful, and now those who did not participate in the campaign are able to pre-order the title with a firm release date of April 3rd.
Those opting to pre-order any edition of the game will, Obsidian has confirmed, receive three bonus in-game items: St. Drogga's Skull, a flaming sabre; Beakhead the Hawk, an in-game pet; and The Black Flag, a skull and crossbones for their ship. Additionally, there are three versions of the game being made available: The Standard Edition; the Deluxe Edition with official soundtrack, in-game pet, additional in-game item, digital pen and paper role-playing game starter guide, high-resolution game map, and the second volume of the official digital guide book from Dark Horse; and the Obsidian Edition, which includes the Deluxe Edition content and the first three planned downloadable expansion packs.
UK pricing for the digital editions has been confirmed at £32.99 for the Standard, £46.49 for the Deluxe, and £57.99 for the Obsidian Edition respectively (all inc. VAT), with the physical editions yet to be priced for the UK market. More information is available on the official website.
