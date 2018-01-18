Nintendo unveils cardboard Labo 'Toy-Con' Switch kits

Nintendo has announced the impending launch of Labo, a family of build-it-yourself cardboard accessories for the Nintendo Switch with which it hopes to interest families looking for some hands-on educational activities.

Leaning heavily on Google's Project Cardboard virtual reality headset, Labo is set to launch in April with two initial kits to start: The Variety Kit offers the ability to build so-called 'Toy-Con' accessories including radio-controlled cars, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike, and a piano; the Robot Kit, meanwhile, transforms into a cardboard mecha-suit with visored helmet and string-driven hand and foot straps which translate the wearer's movement back to the Switch game bundled therein.

'Nintendo Labo continues our longstanding mission of making people smile by surprising them with new experiences,' claims Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's president and chief operating officer, probably not referring to the period during which Nintendo ran a chain of love hotels. 'It is an exciting evolution of the Nintendo Switch platform – one designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and imagination in people of all ages.'

In addition to the Labo kits themselves - priced at $69.99 for the Variety Kit and $79.99 for the Robot Kit - Nintendo has confirmed the launch of the Customisation Set, which provides stencils, stickers, and coloured tape for decoration, priced at $7.99. All will launch on April 20th, the company has announced, though UK pricing has not yet been confirmed.

More information on Nintendo's Labo kits can be found on the official website.