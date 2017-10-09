CCP Games partners with PlayRaven for Eve Online mobile game

Galaxy-exploring graphical spreadsheet overlay Eve Online is coming to smartphones and tablets following a partnership between developer CCP Games and mobile specialist PlayRaven.

Announced during the EVE Vegas 2017 convention, Project Aurora isn't a port of the popular space-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Eve Online but an entirely new title set in the same universe and using many of the same themes. In the game, partner PlayRaven has revealed, players will be expected to work together to 'dominate the centre of the galaxy and become the most powerful corporation in the universe' - effectively the same motivation as in the mainstream version of the game.

As with Eve Online proper Project Aurora will be massively multiplayer, though it does not appear at first glance to allow players to interact between platforms. 'We’re all long-time fans of CCP and Eve Online, so we’re immensely proud and honoured to be working with such a legendary developer and beloved franchise,' says PlayRaven co-founder and chief executive Lasse Seppänen of the partnership. 'It’s really a dream come true to have the opportunity to create a new EVE experience on mobile.'

'For years and years we have wanted to bring the Eve Universe to mobile devices in a way that is tailored to the platform and Eve fans,' adds Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, chief executive of CCP Games. 'We wanted to find a partner who is passionate about Eve, has a track record of producing high quality and deep mobile games, and is capable of creating completely new experiences on mobile. PlayRaven fit the bill perfectly.'

Prior to its partnership with CCP Games, PlayRaven - founded by Remedy, Rockstar, Supercell, Wooga, and Unity veterans - released three well-received mobile strategy games: Spymaster, Robocide, and Winterstate, the former of which is being relaunched as a social game. As with Eve Online itself, Project Aurora will be a free-to-play (F2P) title.