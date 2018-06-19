MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries delayed to 2019

Piranha Games head Russ Bullock has confirmed a schedule slip for upcoming mech-based shooter MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, pushing its December 2018 launch date back to an unspecified time in 2019.

Announced back in December 2016 following rumours stretching back to 2009, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries offers first-person, mech-based combat with single-player and cooperative modes based heavily, and unsurprisingly, on 2002's MechWarrior 4: Mercenaries. As before, players are given the option of customising their giant bipedal machines of war using parts purchased and salvaged from the battlefield, and of pitching in with battles between the Great Houses in exchange for filthy lucre.

Sadly for those eager to step into their metal steeds and let loose the steel dogs of war, the game's December launch has been pushed back. 'As everyone knows, this is the first single-player experience MechWarrior title released since 2002 and we are well aware of the responsibility and great opportunity we have in re-introducing MechWarrior to the world,' explains Piranha Games' Russ Bullock in a statement released via Twitter.

'At this time we're only prepared to announce a slip into 2019 and would like to give ourselves until MechCon this December 1 in Vancouver to determine and announce the specific launch date in 2019 so that we can be as accurate with our estimations as possible and avoid further delays. Although undoubtedly many MechWarrior fans will initially be disappointed by the longer wait, we also feel confident and assured that we will get 100 percent support from MechWarrior fans to release the best product possible.'

More information on the schedule slip and revised launch date, plus a playable demo of the game, have been promised for the MechCon event in December.