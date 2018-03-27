Mayor of London throws £1.2m at London Games Festival

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced £1.2 million of government investment for Games London, ahead of the London Games Festival in April - guaranteeing the event will be renewed through to 2021.

A partnership between Film London and Ukie, formerly the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment, Games London launched the London Games Festival in 2016 after the original event of the name was retired in 2013. Designed as a showcase for the UK games industry's cultural and economic impact, the event is backed up by other services including networking events, trade missions, and training and skills initiatives which Games London claims will generate over £35 million for participating businesses and 270 full-time jobs.

All this is supported by cash from the Greater London Authority, but the original £1.2 million grant from 2016 was running out - until the announcement from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan that an additional £1.2 million was being provided to renew the event and supporting services through to 2021.

'The Mayor’s continued support for the Games London programme is critical in maintaining and building on our global reputation as the capital for games and interactive entertainment,' claims Dr. Jo Twist, chief executive of Ukie. 'As an important part of the Mayor’s Cultural Strategy, the Festival celebrates the significance games play in an inclusive, diverse culture for all, and the investment programme is crucial in driving economic success for our innovative businesses making cutting edge experiences and technologies.'

'London’s creative industries are vital to our success as a global city. That’s why I am delighted that the Mayor has committed a further £1.2m to Games London,' adds Justine Simons, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries. 'This deal will ensure the capital’s reputation as an international games centre will continue to grow and will provide a boost to jobs and investment in the city’s creative sector.'

London Games Festival 2018 is scheduled for April 5th to April 15th, with more information available on the official website.