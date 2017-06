IO Interactive announces independence, retains Hitman rights

IO Interactive chief executive Hakan Abrak has confirmed that his company is once again independent, having secured a management buyout from former owner Square Enix, and has retained the rights to the Hitman franchise.

Square Enix announced a desire to sell off IO Interactive as part of a financial filing published back in May, dating its decision back to the end of March. Far from turning a profit, Square Enix confirmed that it was to take a near-5,000 million Yen loss (around £33.5 million) as a result of the divestiture which was believed to be due to ever-decreasing revenues for IO Interactive's flagship Hitman franchise, the future of which was left up in the air when Square Enix failed to clarify whether the rights were leaving with IO Interactive or staying within the former parent company.Now, IO Interactive chief executive Hakan Abrak has clarified his company's status in a blog post : '' Abrak explained. 'Financial terms of the management buyout have not been publicly disclosed.