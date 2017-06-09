Attackers hold Cyperpunk 2077 development files to ransom

CD Projekt Red, best known for its The Witcher franchise, has warned fans that attackers unknown have made off with internal files relating to upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and are threatening to leak them if their demands for payment are not met.
CD Projekt Red has warned that attackers unknown have made off with dated internal documentation relating to upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, and that it won't be paying their ransom demands.
First teased by the company back in January 2013, Cyberpunk 2077 is positioned to be even more expansive than best-selling The Witcher 3
, thanks in part to additional funding for development of 'living city' procedural generation technology
. The company's development process was dealt a blow this week, however, when an attacker or attackers unknown somehow made off with internal files relating to the game and threatened to release them publicly if CD Projekt Red didn't pay up.
'An unidentified individual or individuals have just informed us that they are in possession of a few internal files belonging to CD Projekt Red. Among them are documents connected to early designs for the upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077,
' the company explained via its official Twitter account
. 'A demand for ransom has been made, saying that should we not comply the files will be released to the general public.
'We will not be giving in to the demands of the individual or individuals that have contacted us, which might eventually lead to the files being published online,
' the company continued. 'The documents are old and largely unrepresentative of the current vision for the game. Still, if you're looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077 it would be best for you to avoid any information not coming directly from CD Projekt Red. When the time is right you will hear about Cyberpunk 2077 from us - officially.
'
Thus far, the documents have not been publicly released.
6 CommentsDiscuss in the forums Reply
Over four years later tho things have changed, as they don't seem to have made any progress and what we've heard was very disappointing. This should've been the ultimate MMORPG, but it looks like they turn it into a bloated singleplayer instead, which I couldn't care less about.
Horses for courses; I couldn't care less about a MMO. I'm really looking forward to this purely because it is a single player.
What he said.
Okay then.