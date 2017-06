Attackers hold Cyperpunk 2077 development files to ransom

CD Projekt Red has warned that attackers unknown have made off with dated internal documentation relating to upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, and that it won't be paying their ransom demands.

First teased by the company back in January 2013, Cyberpunk 2077 is positioned to be even more expansive than best-selling The Witcher 3 , thanks in part to additional funding for development of 'living city' procedural generation technology . The company's development process was dealt a blow this week, however, when an attacker or attackers unknown somehow made off with internal files relating to the game and threatened to release them publicly if CD Projekt Red didn't pay up.' the company explained via its official Twitter account . '' the company continued. 'Thus far, the documents have not been publicly released.