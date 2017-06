Valve sets Steam Direct publishing fee

Valve's Alden Kroll has announced that the company will be requiring a 'recoupable fee' of only $100 to list titles via Steam Direct, cancelling a plan to hike the fee to $500 when Steam Greenlight is retired.

Steam Direct was announced back in February as a replacement for Steam Greenlight: Rather than allowing developers to list games for possible inclusion in the Steam storefront and have potential customers vote on which titles should make the cut, Valve confirmed it was shifting to a more traditional platform where developers would be asked to '' then pay a '' for direct listing.At the time, though, Valve admitted it hadn't settled on exactly what that fee would be - and warned that the spectrum it was considering ranged '' - the latter a considerable bump above the $100 fee for listing on Steam Greenlight, though the latter coming without the guaranteed store entry of Steam Direct.Now, Valve has finally settled on a fee - and it's matching the $100 Steam Greenlight charge. '' explains Valve product designer Alden Kroll in a blog post . 'According to Kroll, Valve's original plan of hiking the fee above the $100 of Steam Greenlight as a means of reducing the amount of cruft in the publishing queue has now morphed into keeping the fee low but looking for '' as a means of ensuring only relevant and quality content is front-and-centre when consumers open Steam.Valve has not yet issued a schedule for the launch of Steam Direct nor the sunsetting of Steam Greenlight.