Lucasfilm's Habitat MMO brought back to life as Neohabitat

Habitat, launched as the first successful graphical MMO by Lucasfilm Games back in 1986, is being reborn later today - but it's still a Commodore 64 title.

Developed by Lucasfilm Games programmer Chip Morningstar and designed by Randy Farmer in partnership with communications specialist Quantum Link, Habitat was the first successful commercial implementation of a graphical large-scale virtual community. Designed to layer a cartoonish graphical interface over the top of technology originally developed for text-based multi-user dungeons (MUDs), Habitat's launch on the Commodore 64 - later being ported to the FM Towns and PCs running Windows and Mac OS - was a stunning success. Beyond its commercial popularity, though, Habitat is historically significant for its pioneering position, being credited with coining the term 'avatar' to refer to a player's character - and fans of the drama series Halt and Catch Fire may recognise it as the basis for Mutiny's similar graphical social platform.Now, California-based The Made is bringing Habitat back, and you won't need a modem to access it. '' explains Randy Farmer, co-designer of the original title, of his involvement in the four-year project. '' says Alex Handy, founder and director of The Made. 'The project will see Habitat, now owned by Fujitsu which acquired the rights in order to release the game in Japan for the FM Towns system, rereleased as Neohabitat later today. The game is a true update of the original, based on the same core source code - and, just like Habitat at launch, is exclusively compatible with the Commodore 64 and derivatives. To prevent the need for a modem tied into a physical phone line, though, Neohabitat is designed to be run in an emulator which can simulate a serial-connected modem then transfer the traffic to a remote server over the internet.Full details on Neohabitat, including how to configure an emulator and begin to play the game along with full source code, can be found on Randy Farmer's GitHub repository