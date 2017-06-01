Take-Two announces Kerbal Space Program acquisition

Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has acquired the rights to Kerbal Space Program, but only after a chunk of its original developers defected to Valve.

First launched back in 2011 then moved to Valve's Steam Early Access programme in 2013, Kerbal Space Program officially left beta in 2015 to considerable success. Between its original Windows release, later ports, and console versions for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the game has shipped over two million units - and now it belongs to Take-Two Interactive.' claimed Michael Worosz, Take-Two's head of corporate development and independent publishing. 'Under Take-Two's ownership, developer Squad will continue its work on the game including the upcoming launch of the Making History Expansion add-on. It will do so, however, missing a chunk of the game's original developers, who were confirmed late last month as having left Squad to work on as-yet unannounced projects at Valve.At the same time, Take-Two itself announced a shake-up with David Ismailer, formerly vice president and senior counsel at Take-Two, being promoted from chief operating officer and senior vice president of publishing operations to president of Take-Two's 2K arm, which has been responsible for games including the Sid Meier's Civilization, BioShock, and Borderlands franchises.' said David Ismailer during his commencement speech. '