Take-Two announces Kerbal Space Program acquisition

Publishing giant Take-Two Interactive has announced the acquisition of space-'em-up Kerbal Space Program, after a number of core developers defected from Squad to work at Valve.
Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has acquired the rights to Kerbal Space Program, but only after a chunk of its original developers defected to Valve.
First launched back in 2011 then moved to Valve's Steam Early Access programme in 2013, Kerbal Space Program officially left beta in 2015 to considerable success. Between its original Windows release, later ports, and console versions for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the game has shipped over two million units - and now it belongs to Take-Two Interactive.
'We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community,
' claimed Michael Worosz, Take-Two's head of corporate development and independent publishing. 'We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two’s portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape.
'
Under Take-Two's ownership, developer Squad will continue its work on the game including the upcoming launch of the Making History Expansion add-on. It will do so, however, missing a chunk of the game's original developers, who were confirmed late last month as having left Squad to work on as-yet unannounced projects at Valve.
At the same time, Take-Two itself announced a shake-up with David Ismailer, formerly vice president and senior counsel at Take-Two, being promoted from chief operating officer and senior vice president of publishing operations to president of Take-Two's 2K arm, which has been responsible for games including the Sid Meier's Civilization, BioShock, and Borderlands franchises.
'Having been at 2K since day one, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most talented and committed professionals in our industry,
' said David Ismailer during his commencement speech. 'I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. My goal is to enable and empower our teams further, and to provide them with the opportunity to build upon our rich history of creating innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for audiences around the world.
'
3 CommentsDiscuss in the forums Reply