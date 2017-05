Rockstar delays Red Dead Redemption 2 to 2018

Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the launch of spaghetti western Red Dead Redemption 2 to spring 2018, claiming to need 'some extra time' to 'deliver the best experience.'

The third game in the Red Dead franchise, after Rockstar Games picked up the rights to a cancelled Gun.Smoke sequel due to be published by Capcom and developed it into 2004's Red Dead Revolver and followed it up with 2010's Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally scheduled to launch this autumn. Sadly for fans eager for another spaghetti western, that release window is now to pass by with no sign of the game following a decision by Rockstar to delay the release into early 2018.' the company announced in a statement late last night. 'Although Rockstar did not share any previously unknown details about the game or its setting in the announcement, the company did have a selection of screenshots to offer to soften the blow of the official delay announcement