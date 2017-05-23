Rockstar delays Red Dead Redemption 2 to 2018

Rockstar Games has announced that it is delaying the launch of third-person grand theft horse-o Red Dead Redemption 2 for reasons undisclosed, bar a claim that more time is needed to 'ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.'
Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the launch of spaghetti western Red Dead Redemption 2 to spring 2018, claiming to need 'some extra time' to 'deliver the best experience.'
The third game in the Red Dead franchise, after Rockstar Games picked up the rights to a cancelled Gun.Smoke sequel due to be published by Capcom and developed it into 2004's Red Dead Revolver and followed it up with 2010's Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally scheduled to launch this autumn. Sadly for fans eager for another spaghetti western, that release window is now to pass by with no sign of the game following a decision by Rockstar to delay the release into early 2018.
'Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,
' the company announced in a statement late last night. 'This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.
'We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.
'
Although Rockstar did not share any previously unknown details about the game or its setting in the announcement, the company did have a selection of screenshots to offer to soften the blow of the official delay announcement
.
2 CommentsDiscuss in the forums Reply
The original RDR deserves a follow up that is as good as it can be before being released.