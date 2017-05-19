Dontnod confirms Life Is Strange sequel plans

Developer Dontnod has announced that it is to release a sequel to the critically-acclaimed Life Is Strange, following the milestone of having sold three million copies across all formats.
Dontnod has confirmed it has been working on a sequel to 2015's hit episodic time-travelling game Life Is Strange, alongside its upcoming RPG Vampyr.
Released in 2015 and generally well-received
bar concerns about the poor lip-syncing and fifth-episode filler, Life Is Strange told the tale of photography student Max Caulfield and her discovery that she can reverse time. Facing an impending if strangely localised apocalypse, the player controls Caulfield through a five-episode journey with a cast of memorable and well-acted characters to a rousing split-ending finale that left the game's considerable cadre of fans clamouring for more.
Sadly, in 2016 developer Dontnod announced that its next game would be something very different indeed: a bloodsucking role-playing title dubbed Vampyr
. Life Is Strange fans, though, have never given up hope, and following the milestone of three million copies sold Dontnod has confirmed that it has been working on a sequel alongside Vampyr.
'If you’re reading this, you’ve likely already heard or watched the news,
' the company explained in a statement. 'We reached over 3 million unique paying players! It’s an incredible achievement and one we could not have reached without you, our fantastic community! You helped spread positive words about our game and have continually kept the world interested in what happens next. We also revealed a key piece of information that many of you have been waiting some time for now: we can indeed confirm that the original Life Is Strange team at Dontnod are working on a brand new Life Is Strange game. We can't wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create.
'
Sadly, the company did not share details on the title and whether it will follow Caulfield from the original game or introduce a new cast. It also announced that it would not be showing the title off at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June, nor did it offer any launch date for the game.
A short video message on the subject is reproduced below. The original Life Is Strange is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 now.
