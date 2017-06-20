bit-tech redesign: New website and forum coming soon!

In the coming days, the bit-tech you know and love will be going through a refresh, so we wanted to give you a quick heads up about what you can expect.
bit-tech is being refreshed this week, and you can expect a new, responsive front-end design and forums that are more secure and up-to-date.
For more than a year, our team of developers has been working tirelessly on an update for bit-tech that'll ultimately make it better in every way. The most obvious change for most of you, our loyal readers, will be the front-end redesign, which is very much a revolution rather than an evolution. It will still be very much recognisable as bit-tech, but it'll now be easier to find the most recent content, and you can all enjoy a faster, responsive site with true mobile support and full HTTPS encryption – hooray! The transition to this new and improved bit-tech should happen fairly seamlessly and with minimum downtime at some point this week, most likely tomorrow morning.
The second big change relates to the forum, the entirety of which is being migrated from the current out-of-date vBulletin platform to XenForo. This is no easy task, but it's a necessary one for security, longevity, and usability, and it will also give us improved control and allow us to respond to problems and bugs much more efficiently. We know the forums are a treasured corner of the internet for many of you (ourselves included!), so we are doing everything we can to make this transition as smooth, painless, and quick as possible – we have a full-time team of developers that will be managing, monitoring, and optimising everything – but there will be an unavoidable period of downtime later this week, so please bear with us. After this, however, you'll be able to log in with your usual credentials and enjoy (or complain about) everything that's new. The best thing you can do to help us and yourselves is to make sure you know your current vBulletin username/email address and password, as you'll most likely need to re-enter them once the forums are back up.
While ourselves and the moderators who helped with the closed beta test of the forums have been giving continuous feedback to the devs, we will of course be collecting as much feedback as possible from you guys in the Feedback & Suggestions section of the forum. Dedicated, stickied threads will be set up for this to make everyone's lives easier.
While these are the major changes that will affect you, the majority of the work has actually been behind the scenes – we're moving to an all-new back-end and CMS, for example. This is all merely phase one of a long-term plan to grow bit-tech and deliver even more great content in the future. We'll be able to do some very cool things down the line, and we're looking forward to sharing those when the time is right. For now, we thank you for your patience and understanding.
Group hug incoming.
Not sure why we would need to do this?
Looking forward to it. :)
I've found the new interface to be decent during testing :)
Then the beans are cool. Which would be about the only thing that is atm !
I think for modern forum software OCUK is about as good as I've seen. Linus's site drags its ass even on 72mb fibre.
The days of VGA are long gone!
Inevitable reaction ^^
Getting it in early!
GLHF. Having launched a few now it's all stress and no appreciation but give it 3 months and everyone can't live without it.
And don't you dear Skimlink us.
Cheesecake all round
The current forum and design is perfectly fine and I'd rather see you leave it as is.
I hope you're joking...
The issue with the current form is it's out of date and doesn't allow us to either add or fix anything on it.
Unfortunately as it's running on a very outdated version of vbulletin it's very behind on updates (security updates etc) and can't be updated due to the tweaks made many moons ago. Either way (stick with, but update vbulletin or switch to something else) it would have required lots of work behind the scenes.
When you change the look and feel to this modern mobile stuff, then I'm outta here. I never use mobile anything, but only my PC to browse the web and most of this modern stuff is simply totally horrible for mouse+keyboard, doesn't play well with the bigger screens not resizing, etc, etc, etc.
Look at all the modern social media-sites.. they're horrible to use on a PC these days imho.
Relying on 3rd party sites like imgur and tinypic is dangerous as they could shutdown with zero warning and the auto resizer has been broken for ages.
Don't need to change anything on the normal site any way to please mobile users, all the mobile phone browsers attempt to load the mobile specific version of a website automatically (provided one exists).
Yeah this...
But i still want the ability to just [/Stuff in] rather than relying on buttons for everything
I hope he is too. Since it's woefully insecure and we can't even attach images to posts ffs.
Here we go, it's started. Give it a chance at least.
You know this is the internet, right? :D
In all srsnss though, it's long... long overdue. I can appreciate the massive amount of work involved, so here's hoping implementation day goes smoothly for you! :)
Adaptive/responsive web design does not necessarily mean degrading the experience for one set of users in order to improve it for another. What you're talking about there is bad web design.
Ignore jrs77, he's a grumpy stick-in-the-mud ;)
Yeah, as long as you don't pull a Dennis, we should be good.
Ohgodyes. PLEASE DO THIS :D.
I'm curious, what did Dennis do?
I see some potential here.
Time to start from scratch...
I hope you all enjoy both the aesthetic and functional changes, but please remember that the main reason for these changes is for us the developers and the company's graphic designers to be able to realise as many features and options as possible that will make your engagement with the authors' content more informative and enjoyable. This was impossible with the old software and we all want bit-tech to be an evolving project driven by its readers' engagement with its authors.
There will always be features that some will like, but others won't. What we want to achieve is to offer something to everyone that they will get excited about and this transition is only the beginning of this new, and I hope exciting to all of you, phase of bit-tech.
:p
Oh my word I remember this... I wasn't a forum member in those days though, I used to hang out at [H]ardForums back then...
I'm not against trying it, just so long as we get a nice range of shiny skins for the UI to work with to cater to different tastes, like we've currently got Light & Dark themes on the existing software.
I'm a graphics designer for the last 20 years and I've done my fair share of webdesign, so that's exactly what I'm fearful of... bad design.
I don't want anything distracting or flashy in the UI, nor any of those huge menus, etc. This is a forum, and it should be all about readability, as that's what it's ment for. We don't need a gazillion new emoticons either or anything fancy.
All the functionality is currently allready there and just needs some fixing regarding the images not resizing etc.
I'm not grumpy, I'm just traditional and like my neutral grey interface on the PC, as it doesn't distract me or influence my colour-palette on the screen. It's the same thing with Win10 and not having the Classic UI anymore and one of the main-reasons I'll stick to Win7 aslong as humany possible. I want a simple flat neutral grey interface like we had from Win3.x to Win2000 and optional in XP or Win7. It's not only neutral in colour, but it's also smaller and doesn't use up as much space.
So yeah, I pretty much like the current simple and greyish/blue design of the forums and the mainsite.