bit-tech redesign: New website and forum coming soon!

For more than a year, our team of developers has been working tirelessly on an update for bit-tech that'll ultimately make it better in every way. The most obvious change for most of you, our loyal readers, will be the front-end redesign, which is very much a revolution rather than an evolution. It will still be very much recognisable as bit-tech, but it'll now be easier to find the most recent content, and you can all enjoy a faster, responsive site with true mobile support and full HTTPS encryption – hooray! The transition to this new and improved bit-tech should happen fairly seamlessly and with minimum downtime at some point this week, most likely tomorrow morning.The second big change relates to the forum, the entirety of which is being migrated from the current out-of-date vBulletin platform to XenForo. This is no easy task, but it's a necessary one for security, longevity, and usability, and it will also give us improved control and allow us to respond to problems and bugs much more efficiently. We know the forums are a treasured corner of the internet for many of you (ourselves included!), so we are doing everything we can to make this transition as smooth, painless, and quick as possible – we have a full-time team of developers that will be managing, monitoring, and optimising everything – but there will be an unavoidable period of downtime later this week, so please bear with us. After this, however, you'll be able to log in with your usual credentials and enjoy (or complain about) everything that's new.While ourselves and the moderators who helped with the closed beta test of the forums have been giving continuous feedback to the devs, we will of course be collecting as much feedback as possible from you guys in the Feedback & Suggestions section of the forum. Dedicated, stickied threads will be set up for this to make everyone's lives easier.While these are the major changes that will affect you, the majority of the work has actually been behind the scenes – we're moving to an all-new back-end and CMS, for example. This is all merely phase one of a long-term plan to grow bit-tech and deliver even more great content in the future. We'll be able to do some very cool things down the line, and we're looking forward to sharing those when the time is right. For now, we thank you for your patience and understanding.