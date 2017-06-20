bit-tech.net

bit-tech redesign: New website and forum coming soon!

Published on 20th June 2017 by Matthew Lambert

bit-tech is being refreshed this week, and you can expect a new, responsive front-end design and forums that are more secure and up-to-date.

In the coming days, the bit-tech you know and love will be going through a refresh, so we wanted to give you a quick heads up about what you can expect.

For more than a year, our team of developers has been working tirelessly on an update for bit-tech that'll ultimately make it better in every way. The most obvious change for most of you, our loyal readers, will be the front-end redesign, which is very much a revolution rather than an evolution. It will still be very much recognisable as bit-tech, but it'll now be easier to find the most recent content, and you can all enjoy a faster, responsive site with true mobile support and full HTTPS encryption – hooray! The transition to this new and improved bit-tech should happen fairly seamlessly and with minimum downtime at some point this week, most likely tomorrow morning.

The second big change relates to the forum, the entirety of which is being migrated from the current out-of-date vBulletin platform to XenForo. This is no easy task, but it's a necessary one for security, longevity, and usability, and it will also give us improved control and allow us to respond to problems and bugs much more efficiently. We know the forums are a treasured corner of the internet for many of you (ourselves included!), so we are doing everything we can to make this transition as smooth, painless, and quick as possible – we have a full-time team of developers that will be managing, monitoring, and optimising everything – but there will be an unavoidable period of downtime later this week, so please bear with us. After this, however, you'll be able to log in with your usual credentials and enjoy (or complain about) everything that's new. The best thing you can do to help us and yourselves is to make sure you know your current vBulletin username/email address and password, as you'll most likely need to re-enter them once the forums are back up.

While ourselves and the moderators who helped with the closed beta test of the forums have been giving continuous feedback to the devs, we will of course be collecting as much feedback as possible from you guys in the Feedback & Suggestions section of the forum. Dedicated, stickied threads will be set up for this to make everyone's lives easier.

While these are the major changes that will affect you, the majority of the work has actually been behind the scenes – we're moving to an all-new back-end and CMS, for example. This is all merely phase one of a long-term plan to grow bit-tech and deliver even more great content in the future. We'll be able to do some very cool things down the line, and we're looking forward to sharing those when the time is right. For now, we thank you for your patience and understanding.

supermuchurios 20th June 2017, 12:07 Quote
Bring it on!!
davido_labido 20th June 2017, 12:17 Quote
Someone hold me, I am scared.
proxess 20th June 2017, 12:24 Quote
I was here at the last (2?) redesign(s). I look forward to this. Most tech sites ironically don't seem very techy.
Anfield 20th June 2017, 12:30 Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by davido_labido
Someone hold me, I am scared.

Group hug incoming.
Vault-Tec 20th June 2017, 12:36 Quote
Please god don't let it be one of these hateful new forum interfaces that are slow. Pleeeeeeease.
The_Crapman 20th June 2017, 12:47 Quote
Is there going to be any sort of purge of old unused threads?
B NEGATIVE 20th June 2017, 12:54 Quote
Good.
MLyons@BOXFX 20th June 2017, 12:58 Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by The_Crapman
Is there going to be any sort of purge of old unused threads?

Not sure why we would need to do this?
MadGinga 20th June 2017, 12:59 Quote
;)
David 20th June 2017, 13:09 Quote
Finally, the hour approaches.

Looking forward to it. :)
Krikkit 20th June 2017, 13:10 Quote
From looking at the new forums I'm very excited, please please be patient once we're live though; there's always teething issues, we'll get 'em sorted. :)
radziecki 20th June 2017, 13:13 Quote
Deer god... I was thinking how this site looks outdated literally 2 days ago. I even considered offering my services :) Happy to see this happening!
SinxarKnights 20th June 2017, 13:30 Quote
Everytime i see a site mention a redesign, i always assume it is going to be like what extremetech did back in the day. Literally nothing but ads around the outside and a small port in the center of the screen with like two links. Just like those old free PCs with a ring of ads and a tiny viewport in the center of the screen.
GeorgeK 20th June 2017, 13:32 Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Vault-Tec
Please god don't let it be one of these hateful new forum interfaces that are slow. Pleeeeeeease.

I've found the new interface to be decent during testing :)
Pete J 20th June 2017, 13:39 Quote
I wish all who were/are involved the best of luck. And I'll put up with any teething issues!
Vault-Tec 20th June 2017, 13:44 Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by GeorgeK
I've found the new interface to be decent during testing :)

Then the beans are cool. Which would be about the only thing that is atm !

I think for modern forum software OCUK is about as good as I've seen. Linus's site drags its ass even on 72mb fibre.
IanW 20th June 2017, 13:51 Quote
While you're playing about with css & stuff, why is the site such a narrow strip down the middle of most modern monitors?

The days of VGA are long gone!
edzieba 12 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Vault-Tec
Please god don't let it be one of these hateful new forum interfaces that are slow. Pleeeeeeease.
Going by other XenForo-based forums I use (SmallFormFactor.net, HardOCP), it's the only remaining non-garbage forum platform. Rejoice that it's not Discourse!
RedFlames 12 hours ago Quote
https://68.media.tumblr.com/77ba7232e2cf1a9babd87d0d2a1ffb31/tumblr_inline_nu3evbPggc1rf63x9_500.gif
Kronos 11 hours ago Quote
I look forward to the new look, dare I say long overdue.
Bindibadgi 10 hours ago Quote
Quote:

Inevitable reaction ^^

Getting it in early!

GLHF. Having launched a few now it's all stress and no appreciation but give it 3 months and everyone can't live without it.
Mankz 10 hours ago Quote
Bring back the Beta Forum!

And don't you dear Skimlink us.
B1GBUD 10 hours ago Quote
Huzzah chaps, good luck! I can't wait to see how it looks/feels.

Cheesecake all round
jrs77 10 hours ago Quote
Hopefully the new design won't be one of these dreadful mobile adaptations to please the smartphone users. I hate those.

The current forum and design is perfectly fine and I'd rather see you leave it as is.
Maki role 10 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by jrs77

The current forum and design is perfectly fine and I'd rather see you leave it as is.

I hope you're joking...
MLyons@BOXFX 10 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by jrs77
Hopefully the new design won't be one of these dreadful mobile adaptations to please the smartphone users. I hate those.

The current forum and design is perfectly fine and I'd rather see you leave it as is.

The issue with the current form is it's out of date and doesn't allow us to either add or fix anything on it.
GeorgeK 10 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by jrs77
The current forum and design is perfectly fine and I'd rather see you leave it as is.

Unfortunately as it's running on a very outdated version of vbulletin it's very behind on updates (security updates etc) and can't be updated due to the tweaks made many moons ago. Either way (stick with, but update vbulletin or switch to something else) it would have required lots of work behind the scenes.
RedFlames 10 hours ago Quote
Sometimes binning it and starting over is more time efficient than fixing any/all problems with what's already there.
jrs77 9 hours ago Quote
I totally get the point about the security and added features, but I'd like the way it looks and feels to be the same.

When you change the look and feel to this modern mobile stuff, then I'm outta here. I never use mobile anything, but only my PC to browse the web and most of this modern stuff is simply totally horrible for mouse+keyboard, doesn't play well with the bigger screens not resizing, etc, etc, etc.

Look at all the modern social media-sites.. they're horrible to use on a PC these days imho.
Anfield 9 hours ago Quote
The only thing that is missing from a functionality point of view is a good way to deal with pictures...

Relying on 3rd party sites like imgur and tinypic is dangerous as they could shutdown with zero warning and the auto resizer has been broken for ages.
Quote:
Originally Posted by jrs77
When you change the look and feel to this modern mobile stuff, then I'm outta here.

Don't need to change anything on the normal site any way to please mobile users, all the mobile phone browsers attempt to load the mobile specific version of a website automatically (provided one exists).
Mankz 9 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Anfield
The only thing that is missing from a functionality point of view is a good way to deal with pictures...

Yeah this...

But i still want the ability to just [/Stuff in] rather than relying on buttons for everything
Bindibadgi 9 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Maki role
I hope you're joking...

I hope he is too. Since it's woefully insecure and we can't even attach images to posts ffs.
Quote:
but I'd like the way it looks and feels to be the same.

Here we go, it's started. Give it a chance at least.
Corky42 9 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bindibadgi
Here we go, it's started. Give it a chance at least.

You know this is the internet, right? :D
Byron C 9 hours ago Quote
You changed it?!!

1TtGQnyPZ6g

In all srsnss though, it's long... long overdue. I can appreciate the massive amount of work involved, so here's hoping implementation day goes smoothly for you! :)
Quote:
Originally Posted by jrs77
When you change the look and feel to this modern mobile stuff, then I'm outta here. I never use mobile anything, but only my PC to browse the web and most of this modern stuff is simply totally horrible for mouse+keyboard, doesn't play well with the bigger screens not resizing, etc, etc, etc.

Adaptive/responsive web design does not necessarily mean degrading the experience for one set of users in order to improve it for another. What you're talking about there is bad web design.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bindibadgi
I hope he is too. Since it's woefully insecure and we can't even attach images to posts ffs.



Here we go, it's started. Give it a chance at least.

Ignore jrs77, he's a grumpy stick-in-the-mud ;)
Cheapskate 9 hours ago Quote
It should default to comic sans font for the first day, just for a laugh.
Yeah, as long as you don't pull a Dennis, we should be good.
Quote:

Adaptive/responsive web design does not necessarily mean degrading the experience for one set of users in order to improve it for another. What you're talking about there is bad web design.
Tell that to Microsoft.
Byron C 9 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Cheapskate
It should default to comic sans font for the first day, just for a laugh.

Ohgodyes. PLEASE DO THIS :D.
davido_labido 9 hours ago Quote
+1 for comic sans
MLyons@BOXFX 9 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Cheapskate
It should default to comic sans font for the first day, just for a laugh.
Yeah, as long as you don't pull a Dennis, we should be good.

Tell that to Microsoft.

I'm curious, what did Dennis do?
Parge 9 hours ago Quote
If there is a poll, I'm voting wingdings, but you guys also have to develop a chrome browser plugin that translates wingdings and we have to hit the 'translate' button every time we load a new page. Also, the plugin requires all users to link their facebook and linkedin profiles, completely pointlessly.
MLyons@BOXFX 8 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Parge
If there is a poll, I'm voting wingdings, but you guys also have to develop a chrome browser plugin that translates wingdings and we have to hit the 'translate' button every time we load a new page. Also, the plugin requires all users to link their facebook and linkedin profiles, completely pointlessly.

I see some potential here.

http://i.imgur.com/0l7c5bL.png
Mister_Tad 8 hours ago Quote
I'll get in trouble as anyone with access to the dev instance was sworn to secrecy, but what the hell... sneak peek, you saw it here first...

https://i.imgur.com/qpZZada.png

https://i.imgur.com/gtPJ4Op.png
Anfield 8 hours ago Quote
The nostalgia of that method of mounting a window in a case is very strong:D
MLyons@BOXFX 7 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mister_Tad
I'll get in trouble as anyone with access to the dev instance was sworn to secrecy, but what the hell... sneak peek, you saw it here first...

Time to start from scratch...
GravitySmacked 7 hours ago Quote
Sounds like this could be good :)
Ares 7 hours ago Quote
On behalf of the software development team, I must apologise for the downtime tomorrow, while we migrate to the new forum software and resolve all its dependancies with the new website.

I hope you all enjoy both the aesthetic and functional changes, but please remember that the main reason for these changes is for us the developers and the company's graphic designers to be able to realise as many features and options as possible that will make your engagement with the authors' content more informative and enjoyable. This was impossible with the old software and we all want bit-tech to be an evolving project driven by its readers' engagement with its authors.

There will always be features that some will like, but others won't. What we want to achieve is to offer something to everyone that they will get excited about and this transition is only the beginning of this new, and I hope exciting to all of you, phase of bit-tech.
loftie 7 hours ago Quote
We're a PC/Gaming/Modding community and I hope the site will be updated to reflect our natural preferences - RGB LIGHTING EVERYWHERE!1!

:p
Byron C 6 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mister_Tad
I'll get in trouble as anyone with access to the dev instance was sworn to secrecy, but what the hell... sneak peek, you saw it here first...

https://i.imgur.com/qpZZada.png

https://i.imgur.com/gtPJ4Op.png

Oh my word I remember this... I wasn't a forum member in those days though, I used to hang out at [H]ardForums back then...
.//TuNdRa 6 hours ago Quote
Considering that the underlying software for Bit hasn't been changed in a while, and the account DB has been pinched at least once; it's probably a good idea to upgrade, plus it might get us a quicker & Slicker interface.

I'm not against trying it, just so long as we get a nice range of shiny skins for the UI to work with to cater to different tastes, like we've currently got Light & Dark themes on the existing software.
Jamie 4 hours ago Quote
https://media.giphy.com/media/ASd0Ukj0y3qMM/giphy.gif
jrs77 3 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Byron C
Adaptive/responsive web design does not necessarily mean degrading the experience for one set of users in order to improve it for another. What you're talking about there is bad web design.


Ignore jrs77, he's a grumpy stick-in-the-mud ;)

I'm a graphics designer for the last 20 years and I've done my fair share of webdesign, so that's exactly what I'm fearful of... bad design.

I don't want anything distracting or flashy in the UI, nor any of those huge menus, etc. This is a forum, and it should be all about readability, as that's what it's ment for. We don't need a gazillion new emoticons either or anything fancy.
All the functionality is currently allready there and just needs some fixing regarding the images not resizing etc.

I'm not grumpy, I'm just traditional and like my neutral grey interface on the PC, as it doesn't distract me or influence my colour-palette on the screen. It's the same thing with Win10 and not having the Classic UI anymore and one of the main-reasons I'll stick to Win7 aslong as humany possible. I want a simple flat neutral grey interface like we had from Win3.x to Win2000 and optional in XP or Win7. It's not only neutral in colour, but it's also smaller and doesn't use up as much space.

So yeah, I pretty much like the current simple and greyish/blue design of the forums and the mainsite.
RichCreedy 2 hours ago Quote
so long as they don't bring in those stupid pop-over adverts that get in the way of what you are reading change is ok
