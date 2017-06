Microsoft includes Windows XP in its June Patch Tuesday releases

Microsoft has included yet another post-EOL security update for Windows XP, the OS that just won't die, in its Patch Tuesday releases as it warns of attacks by 'nation-state actors'.

Windows XP was initially scheduled to enter End of Life (EOL) status in 2008, seven years after its launch, and while April 2008's Service Pack 3 was the last official update bundle, its popularity led to several stays of execution through to 2014 - a whopping 13 years after its original release - as Microsoft addressed ongoing security issues threatening corporate customers who had not yet made the leap to the operating system's successors. Even then, a post-EOL security patch in 2014 reset the clock, and the WannaCry ransomware, also known as WCrypt or WannaCrypt, again forced Microsoft's hand into releasing a Windows XP update, now 16 years past its launch and nine years past its original retirement date.While the Windows XP patch for the WannaCry malware was positioned as an unusual response to an unusual attack, relying as it did on exploits collected by and subsequently leaked from the US National Security Agency (NSA), Microsoft has once again reset the clock on the OS that just won't die with yet another post-EOL security patch. '' explained Microsoft's Adrienne Hall in a blog post following last night's Patch Tuesday releases. 'In addition to the fixes for a WannaCry-style malware apparently currently exploiting systems in-the-wild, this month's Patch Tuesday release includes security updates for the company's Office products, various Windows releases, the Silverlight platform, Adobe Flash Player, Internet Explorer 11, and Microsoft Edge.