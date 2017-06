Google announces ad-blocker payment platform

Google has announced Google Contributor featuring Funding Choices, a platform which allows publishers to request ad-block-using visitors whitelist their site or make a monetary contribution.

That Google, and its parent company Alphabet, makes the overwhelming majority of its profits from advertising is no secret. The company offers many of its products - Gmail, Google Drive, large parts of the Android ecosystem - available free of charge for individuals to enjoy, and in turn slurps up vast quantities of data which can be used to drive targeted advertising. Now, though, the company is responding to the growing trend of more technical users blocking advertising through browser add-ons and custom DNS servers with the launch of a payment platform which will allow publishers to charge visitors if they should block site adverts.' explained Google's Sridhar Ramaswamy, senior vice president for advertising and commerce, in a blog post announcing the platform. 'Publisher Business Insider was lined up to offer a quote in support of the initiative: '' claimed Marc Boswell, senior vice president for sales operations and client services at the company, in a canned statement. 'The Funding Choices platform is available in beta form now in the UK, North America, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries due to be added to the list later this year. The launch, however, comes hot on the heels of Google's plan to add a native ad-blocker to its Chrome browser , albeit one which exclusively blocks adverts which are found to breach the guidelines set down by the Coalition for Better Ads - guidelines which, naturally, Google's own advertising follows to the letter. '' Ramaswamy explained, 'Google's DoubleClick advertising subsidiary has released a guide for publishers on '' as an introduction to the Funding Choices platform.