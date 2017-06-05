bit-tech.net

Google announces ad-blocker payment platform

Published on 5th June 2017 by Gareth Halfacree

Google has announced Google Contributor featuring Funding Choices, a platform which allows publishers to request ad-block-using visitors whitelist their site or make a monetary contribution.

Advertising giant Google has announced the launch of a platform which enables publishers to request payment from visitors running ad-blocking software, even as it prepares to launch a built-in ad-blocker in its own Chrome browser.

That Google, and its parent company Alphabet, makes the overwhelming majority of its profits from advertising is no secret. The company offers many of its products - Gmail, Google Drive, large parts of the Android ecosystem - available free of charge for individuals to enjoy, and in turn slurps up vast quantities of data which can be used to drive targeted advertising. Now, though, the company is responding to the growing trend of more technical users blocking advertising through browser add-ons and custom DNS servers with the launch of a payment platform which will allow publishers to charge visitors if they should block site adverts.

'As part of our efforts to maintain a sustainable web for everyone, we want to help publishers with good ad experiences get paid for their work,' explained Google's Sridhar Ramaswamy, senior vice president for advertising and commerce, in a blog post announcing the platform. 'With Funding Choices, now in beta, publishers can show a customised message to visitors using an ad blocker, inviting them to either enable ads on their site, or pay for a pass that removes all ads on that site through the new Google Contributor.'

Publisher Business Insider was lined up to offer a quote in support of the initiative: 'Looking at the past few years, we've come to realise that the rise of ad blockers has negatively impacted potential revenue across all of our properties, particularly in Europe,' claimed Marc Boswell, senior vice president for sales operations and client services at the company, in a canned statement. 'Funding Choices allows us to have a conversation with visitors using ad blockers on how our business works, and provide them with a choice to whitelist or contribute to our newsroom. We've found that people are generally open to whitelisting once they understand how content gets created.'

The Funding Choices platform is available in beta form now in the UK, North America, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries due to be added to the list later this year. The launch, however, comes hot on the heels of Google's plan to add a native ad-blocker to its Chrome browser, albeit one which exclusively blocks adverts which are found to breach the guidelines set down by the Coalition for Better Ads - guidelines which, naturally, Google's own advertising follows to the letter. 'In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups,' Ramaswamy explained, 'we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018.'

Google's DoubleClick advertising subsidiary has released a guide for publishers on 'engaging with ad blockers' as an introduction to the Funding Choices platform.

Mr_Mistoffelees 9 hours ago Quote
Put sites behind such a paywall and people who are sick of intrusive and slow to load ads will simply go elsewhere. Nobody wants to be sat waiting, looking at a blank page, while an adserver fails to respond and nobody wants big flashing images and autorunning videos that can't be stopped. If they make the ads less intrusive and the adservers faster to respond and deliver their ads, then they might get somewhere.
Gareth Halfacree 8 hours ago Quote
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mr_Mistoffelees
Put sites behind such a paywall and people who are sick of intrusive and slow to load ads will simply go elsewhere.
Except this is an alternative to a paywall. You can either whitelist the site, or you can pay Cash Monies. Don't want to whitelist the site or pay Cash Monies? Then you going elsewhere is a net win for the site: if you're not paying Cash Monies nor generating Lovely Advertising Revenue, then you're sucking up resources and contributing nothing back. You leave, that means more resources for those who are contributing either Cash Monies or Lovely Advertising Revenue to the site.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mr_Mistoffelees
Nobody wants to be sat waiting, looking at a blank page, while an adserver fails to respond and nobody wants big flashing images and autorunning videos that can't be stopped. If they make the ads less intrusive and the adservers faster to respond and deliver their ads, then they might get somewhere.
But when you're running an ad-blocker, how do you know whether the ads have improved or not? Let's say Site A runs an obnoxious ad, and a bunch of visitors switch ad-blockers on to block all the advertising rather than just the one obnoxious ad. Site A gets rid of the obnoxious ad and switches to nice, subtle adverts. The result: the adverts are less effective at capturing the attention of those who don't run ad-blockers, and the people who do run ad-blockers never noticed the switch and still run ad-blockers.

Is that likely to convince the ad department to keep the nice, subtle adverts or switch back to Punch The Monkey and Win Seattle?
Mr_Mistoffelees 8 hours ago Quote
All fair points but, doesn't change the fact that intrusive and slow to load ads have greatly irritated a lot of people and, I suspect, many of those people are not going to pay up or put up with the ads. Adblocking or going elsewhere might not make any difference but, it won't stop people doing it.
Vault-Tec 7 hours ago Quote
There are a few websites I've visited lately that refuse to work unless you disable your ad block. I just go elsewhere.
bawjaws 7 hours ago Quote
If ads weren't quite so annoying then I'd happily whitelist sites that are currently guilty of hosting ads to the detriment of my browsing experience. I run an adblocker at home but can't at work: browsing the same sites both at home and at work gives very different experiences, and one is much less pleasant than the other.

For example, those annoying ads that load a banner at the top of the screen that forces the rest of the page down... as the ads are the last thing to load, it's extremely common for me to click on the link I want to visit, only to end up elsewhere as the page drops down to accommodate a banner ad.
That's before getting into those large autoplaying videos, with sound, which are the devil's work.

Basically, if your site runs egregiously irritating adverts, expect to be blacklisted. And once you've been blacklisted, don't expect me to check in on you every so often to see if you've mended your ways. I think that if sites start asking me to either switch off my adblocker or pay cash money to continue using it, I'll go elsewhere if at all possible.
jrs77 6 hours ago Quote
ABP + NoScript does it very well for me and it isn't controlled by Google or any other of these big companies. I don't care what kind of ads are shown or if they're intrusive or not. I categorically block everything.
There's only a handful of sites like bit-tech that I use and want to support where I turn it off, but I'd never turn it off on sites like the BBC, NY Times, etc.
Ravenfeeder one hour ago Quote
I'd be mostly OK with ads if there banned all animation or video. Anything moving on the screen at all makes things very unpleasant to read, so I don't bother and go elsewhere. No videos, no animated gifs no text changing colour, no pop-ups. If your site obeys those rules I'll turn off the ad-blockers.

I've yet to turn off the ad-blocker.
wiggles 59 minutes ago Quote
The internet is dieing.
