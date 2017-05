Raspberry Pi Foundation announces CoderDojo merger

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced it is to merge with educational computing charity CoderDojo, with the aim of quadrupling the number of Dojo-branded clubs globally.

Developed with primary and secondary education firmly in mind but having proven more than popular with hackers and tinkerers, the Raspberry Pi has been a sterling success. Having hardware is one thing, though, and being able to successfully teach computing concepts with it is something entirely separate. The Raspberry Pi ecosystem has always benefited from a strong community, and in 2015 the not-for-profit Raspberry Pi Foundation announced that it was to merge with the international Code Club project to further push extra-curricular computing education.Now, it's doing the same with another organisation: CoderDojo. Founded in 2011 by James Whelton and Bill Liao, who set up the first CoderDojo club at the National Computer Centre in Cork, Ireland, CoderDojo clubs can now be found in 69 countries worldwide and support the education of over 35,000 young people.' explains Philip Colligan, chief executive of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, in the announcement . 'Coder Dojo, Philip explains, will remain a fully independent charity based in Ireland, and will remain platform-neutral without being forced into concentrating solely on the Raspberry Pi platform. The Raspberry Pi Foundation will simply become a corporate member, with Colligan joining the CoderDojo Foundation as a board member - all subject to approval by Irish regulators.' claimed Colligan. 'More information on CoderDojo is available on the official website