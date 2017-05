Conservative Party pledges to take control of the UK's Internet

The Conservative Party's manifesto for the upcoming snap election includes a pledge to take seemingly draconian control over the UK's Internet access, to the point where the country would effectively have a Chinese-style walled garden national network.

Following the announcement of a snap general election - for which the last day to register to vote is today, so if you haven't yet done so, stop reading this and head to the official registration site now to register for an in-person or postal vote - the major political parties have released their manifestos, but the incumbent Conservative Party's is the one raising the most eyebrows: It contains a pledge to, effectively, ban the Internet in favour of a Chinese-style walled garden system over which the UK government can exert complete control.' the party's manifesto (PDF warning) reads, starting on Page 82 under the heading A Framework for Data and the Digital Economy.'Following the publication of the manifesto, Conservative Party advisors confirmed to news outlets including Buzzfeed News that the pledge would effectively mean that companies - including Facebook and Google - would be required to censor material which is not currently illegal at the request of the governing party, make it considerably more difficult for citizens to access pornographic content - including demanding that search engines remove all pornographic results from their services when accessed from the UK, even for perfectly legal adult entertainment sites accessed by people of legal age - give UK citizens the right to have content posted before their 18th birthday completely erased, and would be asked to promote counter-extremism narratives, the latter an effort ostensibly aimed at preventing radicalisation by terrorist groups but which could easily be abused to promote pro-government propaganda.The only way to ensure that said companies adhere to these laws, of course, would be to ensure that UK citizens are not able to visit content that has not been approved by the government - which, in practice, would mean the introduction of a walled-garden system and the banning of virtual private network (VPN) and anonymisation services, much like the Communist Party's China.The manifesto can be read in full in PDF format ahead of the vote on June 8th.