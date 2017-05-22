Conservative Party pledges to take control of the UK's Internet

The Conservative Party has announced, as part of its manifesto for the upcoming snap election, that it plans to create a new national network to replace the Internet as a means of allowing the government full control over what is said and done online.
The Conservative Party's manifesto for the upcoming snap election includes a pledge to take seemingly draconian control over the UK's Internet access, to the point where the country would effectively have a Chinese-style walled garden national network.
Following the announcement of a snap general election
to register for an in-person or postal vote - the major political parties have released their manifestos, but the incumbent Conservative Party's is the one raising the most eyebrows: It contains a pledge to, effectively, ban the Internet in favour of a Chinese-style walled garden system over which the UK government can exert complete control.
'Some people say that it is not for government to regulate when it comes to technology and the internet. We disagree,
' the party's manifesto
(PDF warning) reads, starting on Page 82 under the heading A Framework for Data and the Digital Economy.' While we cannot create this framework alone, it is for government, not private companies, to protect the security of people and ensure the fairness of the rules by which people and businesses abide. Nor do we agree that the risks of such an approach outweigh the potential benefits. It is in the interests of stable markets that consumers are protected from abusive behaviour, that money is able to flow freely and securely, and that competition between businesses takes place on a level playing field. It is in no-one’s interest for the foundations of strong societies and stable democracies – the rule of law, privacy and security – to be undermined.
'So we will establish a regulatory framework in law to underpin our digital charter and to ensure that digital companies, social media platforms and content providers abide by these principles. We will introduce a sanctions regime to ensure compliance, giving regulators the ability to fine or prosecute those companies that fail in their legal duties, and to order the removal of content where it clearly breaches UK law. We will also create a power in law for government to introduce an industry-wide levy from social media companies and communication service providers to support awareness and preventative activity to counter internet harms, just as is already the case with the gambling industry.
Following the publication of the manifesto, Conservative Party advisors confirmed to news outlets including Buzzfeed News
that the pledge would effectively mean that companies - including Facebook and Google - would be required to censor material which is not currently illegal at the request of the governing party, make it considerably more difficult for citizens to access pornographic content - including demanding that search engines remove all pornographic results from their services when accessed from the UK, even for perfectly legal adult entertainment sites accessed by people of legal age - give UK citizens the right to have content posted before their 18th birthday completely erased, and would be asked to promote counter-extremism narratives, the latter an effort ostensibly aimed at preventing radicalisation by terrorist groups but which could easily be abused to promote pro-government propaganda.
The only way to ensure that said companies adhere to these laws, of course, would be to ensure that UK citizens are not able to visit content that has not been approved by the government - which, in practice, would mean the introduction of a walled-garden system and the banning of virtual private network (VPN) and anonymisation services, much like the Communist Party's China.
The manifesto can be read in full in PDF format
ahead of the vote on June 8th.
I'm shocked.
But hey, who am I to say these things. I'm nor British nor in the UK.
Good luck to you all.
I wonder if Anonymous will have anything to say about this, considering their mascot stood in opposition to Norsefire - A party splintered off from the Conservatives, whose playbook our current government is increasingly outright plagiarising.
Look at the results of the recent local elections, it was pretty much a landslide victory for them, so maybe they are just confident and put less effort into hiding the ugly truth.
Don't count on us getting any help, even organisations like the EFF are ignoring the story.
The only thing that can save us is door to door activism convincing people to not vote Tory.
It would be pretty hard to lose an election when most people consider getting a good deal in the Brexit negotiation is of utmost importance and the newspapers painting anyone whose against that as saboteurs, enemy of the people, and dare i say extremists that these proposals would ironically banish from the internet.
Even the Tories aren't so full of themselves that they would just flat out admit that is what they will do.
However it is the only logical conclusion if you think about the technical requirements of actually implementing their threats.
Think China: a separate national network, using the infrastructure of the Internet but laying on top of it with no direct access between the two that is not Approved by The Party. That's what the manifesto is proposing, just like the article says.
The Internet has no centralized governance in either technological implementation or policies for access and usage; each constituent network sets its own policies, so when you propose to introduce centralized governance and policies for access and usage based on the geographical location of the person accessing it it's no longer the internet but an intranet.
on matters like this they're all equally inept or ignorant...
with the average age of an MP being 50 [and 69 in the lords] its probably not that surprising...
I mean, not to be blunt, but it's not like government has an outstanding track record when it comes to IT is it?
The perennially delayed and eventually abandoned NHS 'super-duper-IT-project' - supposedly to cost £6.4 billion, ended up costing between £12-20 billion, (depending on who you believe). How did that work out? Oh, right. (Hello Windows XP old friend...)
The NHS, CSA, Passport Agency, tax credit system, Prison Service, etc, etc. Letting the government (or civil service) near an IT system is like letting Uncle Albert pilot your nice shiny new boat.
If the government tried to implement this it would almost certainly end up exactly like that NHS project: Three times over budget, three times over the original time scale and then abandoned due to it being grossly impracticable, (and the next government of the day wanting to rid itself of the stench of the previous government's failure).
Oh the joys of being an optimist! :)
I think the advent of the printing press and the internet share a good few things in common.
As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions and there's no doubt that their intentions are good, however as good and bad are just a matter of perspective I'm fairly certain the bad far outweighs the good.
And yes the government has a terrible track history when it comes to IT projects but as, much like they did with the snooper charter, they'll be putting the responsibility for implementing this on the digital companies, social media platforms, and content providers with us ultimately footing the bill we will see tighter regulation of the internet in the UK and perhaps eventually the world.
I thought it was pretty clear that what they are proposing was to try to intimidate/force various websites to limit what is accessible in the UK on their end, rather than on "our" end. Nefarious, but not nearly as bad as the subtitle claims! There'll be a backlash to this from all parties as well, and as we've seen recently the Conservatives are not averse to the odd major U-turn!
I think the other comments here about the government actually having the capacity to follow through on these claims are valid too - they've talked this talk for a while but lack any of the technical ability to implement it if Google et al. are resistant.
Basically, a bunch of extra work for ISPs for no benefit, and ultimately ineffective against anyone who can type "how to get to X" into Google.
I also wouldn't put any faith in the tech companies refusing to play ball as despite wide spread criticism of the snoopers charter from every civil liberties group and tech company who gave evidence at select committees the government still pushed ahead with it.
I agree that the opposition are unlikely to oppose this (ho ho), but going after peoples' porn would be far more unpopular a move than I think most people believe. It's taboo to talk about it for now, but it won't stay so if a ban can become more popularly discussed.
The problem is that since the internet isn't in any one jurisdiction the only way to enforce it is to tell ISPs to block access to everything non compliant with the opinions of whoever currently holds power or get fined, ISPs will then have no choice but to overblock with very broad strokes to be on the safe side.
They're not planning to ban it, the idea is to introduce an ID system so people would have a way of proving their age before accessing such content.
Obviously that's a highly flawed system for many reasons, chiefly because there's no way to know if little johnny hasn't stolen his parents ID, you'd be forced to trust the site you provided with your ID, and by linking an ID with a person enables very precise tracking of your viewing habits and that's just to name a few of the problems that come from linking an online persona with a real life person with a real life address and phone number.