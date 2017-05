Netflix announces The Witcher Saga series plans

Netflix has announced that it is to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher Saga to life, in a production hopefully more watchable than the pictured Wiedzmin.

As part of its attempt to convince people to subscribe, Netflix shores up its cache of licensed works with 'Netflix Originals.' Some of these are more original than others, of course: there are the Netflix Originals for which the company funds and oversees development, and the ones for which the company simply enters into exclusive licensing on shows that already exist. The Witcher, the company is keen to explain, is most definitely the former.' claimed author Sapkowski of the deal, which sees him acting as creative consultant for the show. 'While The Witcher Saga is best known to fantasy fans outside Poland as the basis for CD Projekt's smash hit franchise based on the works, Netflix' attempt to bring it to the small screen isn't the first: straight-to-video filme The Hexer , originally released in Poland as the TV miniseries Wiedzmin , took Sapkowski's hero Geralt of Rivia into a world which was panned by critics upon its release.Netflix has confirmed Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, who worked together on science fiction series The Expanse, as leading the production team, along with Polish directors Tomek Bagiński and Jarek Sawko who worked together on BAFTA-winning The Fallen Art. '' claimed Bagiński and Sawko in a joint statement. 'The Witcher Saga is expected to appear on Netflix some time next year.