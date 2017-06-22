AMD launches Epyc server family of CPUs

AMD has officially launched its Epyc sever processor family - formerly known as Naples - with the top-end model offering 32 physical cores and 64 logical threads.

Designed around the same Zen microarchitecture as the company's Ryzen and Threadripper consumer chips, the Epyc parts concentrate on high-performance and many-core usage: The entry-level model features eight physical cores and 16 logical threads while the top-end model boasts 32 physical cores and 64 logical threads. The processors include eight channels supporting a total of 16 DDR4 DIMMs for 2TB of RAM; a dual-socket system, the maximum currently supported, can therefore support 128 simultaneous threads and 4TB of DDR4 memory across 16 channels.

During the unveiling of the parts, AMD threw shade on its rival Intel and the company's seeming stingy attitude towards PCI Express lanes in the built-in controller: Epyc, AMD cheerily announced, includes 128 PCI Express lanes on every single model, right the way down to the entry-level eight-core parts.

'With our Epyc family of processors, AMD is delivering industry-leading performance on critical enterprise, cloud, and machine intelligence workloads,' crowed Lisa Su, AMD's president and chief executive, at the launch. 'Epyc processors offer uncompromising performance for single-socket systems while scaling dual-socket server performance to new heights, outperforming the competition at every price point. We are proud to bring choice and innovation back to the data centre with the strong support of our global ecosystem partners.'

That support stands in stark contrast to the performance of AMD's previous processors, which have been hard to find in pre-built systems: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Supermicro, and others have all confirmed the launch of Epyc-powered products, while platforms from Dropbox and LexisNexis to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform have all announced Epyc is heading into their data centres effective immediately.

The Epyc family begins with the Epyc 7251, an eight-core 16-thread (8c/16t) part running at a 2.1GHz base and 2.9GHz boost frequency and with a 120W thermal design profile (TDP); the range then goes upwards from there into the 16c/32t models at 155W or 170W TDPs, a pair of 24c/48t parts at 180W TDPs, and tops out with three 32c/64t parts: the Epyc 7501, running at 2GHz boosting to 3GHz and a 155W or 170W TDP; the Epyc 7551P - the P indicating that the part is designed for single-socket use only - running at the same clocks but a 180W TDP; and the range-topping Epyc 7601, running at 2.2GHz base and 3.2GHz boost at a 180W TDP.

AMD confirmed immediate availability of four parts including the Epyc 7601, priced at $4,200, with the lower-end models to arrive by the end of July. The cheapest model will be the dual-socket-capable Epyc 7251 at $475, AMD announced.

More details, including some impressive performance claims, can be found on the company's official Epyc landing page.