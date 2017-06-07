bit-tech Case Modding Update May 2017 in Association with Corsair

1 - bit-tech Case Modding Update May 2017 in Association with Corsair 2 - The Tower P900 by Elladan 3 - Crevasse by InsolentGnome 4 - Project Flux by FlowMods 5 - The Iron suit project by Cown 1 Comment

bit-tech Case Modding Update May 2017 in Association with Corsair It seems that we are in that strange limbo area where people are either really close to finishing or have only just started on their mods this month. This is likely due to the effects of the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series. Have no fear, though! There are still plenty of people chugging away on their builds, and this month we have selected four that look like they will end up fantastic.



You can see the latest finished projects in



Our modders stand a chance of winning some great prizes courtesy of Corsair, which sponsors all of our monthly modding competitions. It ships to nearly every corner of the globe, meaning everyone can take part. Be sure to vote for your favourite projects in the forum after you've looked through all the eye candy here!



Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's brand new ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our







The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.



We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America and Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.



This Month's Contenders

The Tower P900 by Elladan





Crevasse by InsolentGnome





Project Flux by FlowMods





The Iron suit project by Cown





Click on the images above to see the projects or It seems that we are in that strange limbo area where people are either really close to finishing or have only just started on their mods this month. This is likely due to the effects of the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series. Have no fear, though! There are still plenty of people chugging away on their builds, and this month we have selected four that look like they will end up fantastic.You can see the latest finished projects in Mod of the Month plus more modding and water-cooling features in our modding section Our modders stand a chance of winning some great prizes courtesy of Corsair, which sponsors all of our monthly modding competitions. It ships to nearly every corner of the globe, meaning everyone can take part. Be sure to vote for your favourite projects in the forum after you've looked through all the eye candy here!Corsair will be giving one lucky modder their choice of four of Corsair's brand new ML Series fans every month. To be in with a chance of being featured in our monthly Modding Update and winning them, all you have to do is post your build log in our forums The project log needs to be in bit-tech's forum. We can't promise to feature all projects, but everyone is in with a good chance of getting in.Click on the images above to see the projects or click here to go to the first one, and head over to the forum to vote for your favourites

Prev Prev Next 1 - bit-tech Case Modding Update May 2017 in Association with Corsair 2 - The Tower P900 by Elladan 3 - Crevasse by InsolentGnome 4 - Project Flux by FlowMods 5 - The Iron suit project by Cown 1 Comment