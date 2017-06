1 - Mod of the Month May 2017 in Association with Corsair 2 - Projekt A.P.R.P.M. by jones-965 3 - Project BF1 option by ronny78 4 - Mandy, the mistress by Karma_IT 5 - Rey's Speeder by Boddaker 6 - Just a little bit thinner by Zenator 7 - Tempest by SimpleModz 8 - Rage by MooZ91 9 - Project Evolution v1.0 by MegaSkot 2 Comments

Mod of the Month May 2017 in Association with Corsair



Second Place 4 x Corsair ML Series ML120 PRO LED fans



Third Place 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans

As expected, the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series 2017 has made this month a crazy one for Mod of the Month. In fact, at one point I had almost 25 builds that were in the running! I had to whittle this down to a manageable amount, however; six is my golden number, but this month I went with a massive eight!There are a range of techniques and materials used and a lot of different styles. There should be something for everyone this month for sure!We feature hundreds of mods every year in our modding section and forums , where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.Last month's winner was Monarch by neSSa followed by Project VEGA by S.PiC and then USS-Dragon-1 by random2k4 in third. Congratulations!A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you canif you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MOTM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.To view the voting page, click here