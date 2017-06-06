Mod of the Month May 2017 in Association with Corsair
As expected, the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series 2017 has made this month a crazy one for Mod of the Month. In fact, at one point I had almost 25 builds that were in the running! I had to whittle this down to a manageable amount, however; six is my golden number, but this month I went with a massive eight!
There are a range of techniques and materials used and a lot of different styles. There should be something for everyone this month for sure!
We feature hundreds of mods every year in our modding section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.
Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.
We regret that Corsair's worldwide coverage with shipping no longer includes South America or Africa due to continuing issues with shipping to these locations. This is beyond our control, so we sincerely apologise to anyone in these areas, as we'll be unable to honour their prizes for the foreseeable future.
A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MOTM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.