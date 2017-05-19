Click to enlarge
Cooler Master Case Mod World Series 2017 Results
The voting has finished, and the counting has been done. I am sure many of you are wondering what the results are, and we have them.
The competition was split into two different categories: Scratch Build and Case Mod. There is one winner and two runners-up from each category giving us six winners overall as selected by the judging panel, which included bit-tech's own in-house modder (well, me) and hardware reviewer extraordinaire Antony Leather. There is also a People's Choice award, which was selected by you folks, and a little bonus award in celebration of Cooler Masters 25th anniversary. That is eight chances to win in total!
Let me tell you as a judge for this competition, we had to go through all of the entries and look at all of the build logs, the galleries, and watch the videos. There were over 120 builds to go through, and it did take some time. What was really impressive, though, was the raw talent that people show across the world; it was very hard to score the builds. Nevertheless, without further ado...
Scratch Builds
Third Place
Cyber Kitsune by JAQUELINE ABRAO
This build won our own Mod of the Month competition last month, and now it has managed to claim third place in the Case Mod World Series! Very impressive crafts(wo)manship indeed. The inspiration for this project was Magic: The Gathering, and all of the work was done by hand.
Second Place
Codename J.A.C.K by Krittanon
This mod build was based on a sci-fi concept and used the idea of the In Win H-Tower and its opening doors. The end result is fantastic.
First Place
The Wheel Of Star by Modder CROW
This build is just epic. You must watch the video here
to really appreciate the beauty. Each section spins in an opposite way and is controlled independently. This isn't the first time Modder CROW has won the Cooler Master World Series... or the second time. Nope, this is the third time in a row he has taken the first place spot!
Case Mods
Third Place
The Old Book by Megaskot
I will be open and honest and say this build isn't to my personal taste, but we weren't judging on those values. We had to judge on creativity, attention to detail, aesthetics, and overall uniqueness, and let's face it, this clearly scores high in all of those categories. MegaSkot has done very well in the last few years and even won our most recent Mod of the Year competition with his Back to Nature - Ivy build.
Second Place
RAGE by MARTIN MUNOZ
. Now that it is 100 percent finished, I think we can all agree the end result deserves a spot on the podium.
It feels like I have done loads of articles that include this build, and I am not even mad. It is amazing, and I think it certainly deserves first place. Vega is currently one of the mods you can vote for in our very own Mod of the Month
competition, too.
People's Choice and 25th Anniversary Awards
It wasn't just the media that was judging these builds; there were two other awards also. The People's Choice award was voted for by you guys, and the 25th Anniversary award is a little bonus award to celebrate 25 years of Cooler Master.
You can see why people have chosen this build. The woodwork and use of light is very unique. This build was one of my highest-rated builds, too, so I am glad it managed to snatch an award!
It isn't often that small cases get modded, but this is the perfect LAN case. The modding is exquisite, and many different techniques have been used. It would be nice to see a completed build log so we can see what else was done.
So, that's your lot. As you can see, there are some seriously talented folks out there. There are a lot of builds that could have quite easily taken the top spots, and I have been told it was very close. Congratulations to the winners, and a very well done to Cooler Master for giving these modders a platform to be seen around the world! If you are currently working on any builds, make sure you pop the build log onto our forums. We offer prizes each month for both work-in-progress builds and also completed builds.