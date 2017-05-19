Click to enlarge

Cooler Master Case Mod World Series 2017 Results

Scratch Builds

Third Place



Cyber Kitsune by JAQUELINE ABRAO

Second Place



Codename J.A.C.K by Krittanon

First Place



The Wheel Of Star by Modder CROW



Case Mods

Third Place



The Old Book by Megaskot

Second Place



RAGE by MARTIN MUNOZ

First Place



VEGA by S.PiC





People's Choice and 25th Anniversary Awards

People's Choice Award



Elemental Infusion by Ash





Click to enlarge Elemental Infusion by Ash