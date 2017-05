1 - Interview Part One 2 - Interview Part Two 3 - Learning How To Use EL Wire 4 - Having a Look Around the Man Cave(s) 0 Comments

Meet the Modder: Rob 'Megadeblow' Deluce



Click to enlarge - Rob's 2001 PC complete with EL wire



Click to enlarge - Rob's Alternate desk PC



Click to enlarge - 'The Persistence of Memory' by Dali and work inspired by Giger



Click to enlarge - Sharp edges and LEDs feature heavily in Rob's builds



A few weeks ago, we started our new feature called Meet the Modder. This is where I travel around to meet modders that are well known. The idea is to see what makes these guys tick, what kind of workshops they have, and what they may do or have done differently to gain the status they have achieved.The first modder we met was Alex 'Maki Role' Banks , and we had a great response from people both on the forums and on social media. You guys enjoy having a little nosey into the lives of modders!This time, we visited Rob 'Megadeblow' Deluce. Rob is one of the older generation of modders who has been on the scene for a while. He has done desk builds, amazing Tron-inspired builds, and more. I spent a weekend with Rob, his wife, and his two amazing kids to find out a little more about him.So, without further to do, let's meet Rob!this computer looks horrible and I want something different.The interview continues on page two