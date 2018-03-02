Video: Using Chromed-Brass and Carbon Fibre Hardline Tubing

In this week's video, Alex is back at it again with hardline tubing, but this time we're moving away from the "regular" materials (PETG and acrylic) and into more exotic ones: chromed brass and carbon fibre! Safety is very important with the latter, so take proper precautions.

We also have this guide in a written format with a little more detail, and you can find that here.



Please remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel, as we've plenty more modding-related content in the pipeline. Keep your feedback and suggestions coming as well!

