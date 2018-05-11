Video: How To Plan a Hardline Water-Cooling Loop

Hardline tubing looks wonderful when it's done right, but there's considerably more planning involved when working with rigid materials rather than traditional flexible tubes, which are much more tolerant of different tube lengths between fittings. As such, proper planning of your hardline loop is essential to make sure you won't end up with tubes that don't line up with or don't quite reach the fittings. In this video, Alex gives you a few tips and tricks that you can use at home to plan your loop properly.

Of course, planning is only part of the process, as you'll also need to cut and possibly bend tubes depending on the material. Luckily for you, we have a bunch of guides both in written and video format for doing just this, organised by material type and accessed using the following links:

