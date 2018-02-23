Video: Bending and Preparing Acrylic and PETG Hardline Tubing

In this week's video, we begin our multi-part guide to hardline tubing. Working with the two most common materials, PETG and acrylic, Alex walks you through the necessary tools and the process for achieving smooth bends and finishes for spicing up your water-cooling loop.

If you're after even more detail or simply prefer the written word, you can also find our written guide for the same process here. Furthermore, if you want to get started with hardline tubing but you're yet to invest in a heat gun, you can rummage through our Toolbox and get some tips on finding the model that best suits your needs and budget.

Thanks to all of you that have subscribed to our new YouTube channel so far. If you haven't, what are you waiting for?! We've plenty of modding guides and system builds coming, so it's looking like an exciting year. Thanks also to those who've given us feedback on the videos so far and suggestions for new ones - please do keep it coming.

