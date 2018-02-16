Video: How To Paint Your Motherboard and Graphics Card

Written by Matthew Lambert

February 16, 2018 // 3 p.m.

Tags: #bit-tech-modding #gpu #graphics-card #guide #how-to #motherboard #paint #tutorial #video #youtube

As you may have seen last week, we recently launched a new YouTube channel currently focused on modding.

Following last week's video on creating a custom, brushed aluminium backplate for your GPU, we're back today with a simpler and more approachable mod: a quick guide on how to freshen up the look of your motherboard or graphics card (or any component, really) with a lick of paint!

We heard your feedback last week about the music being too distracting, and we've dialled it down in this one when Alex is talking. Do keep the feedback and suggestions coming, though, and don't forget to subscribe to the channel if you haven't already.


