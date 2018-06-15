Video: How To Make a PSU Shroud Shroud!

In this week's video, Alex tackles a pet peeve - the holes you have left on show when you're not using the SSD trays that come attached to PSU shrouds. With some aluminium, all you need to do is measure, cut, bend, and finish to reclaim a clean look.

Thanks go out to Cooler Master for providing a H500P Mesh White for this video.

