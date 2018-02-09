Video: How To Make a Custom GPU Backplate

Last week, we quietly announced a new venture we've been working on for some time: a new bit-tech YouTube channel!

Today, we're bringing you the first proper video and really kicking things off. In the above video guide, our in-house modder Alex Banks shows you how to create your own custom GPU backplate, in this case using brushed aluminium. We hope you'll agree that the end result is rather lovely. Remember, if you need some advice on getting your cutting template ready in the first place, check out Alex's guide. Alternatively, if you're unsure what drill bits you might need, this Toolbox feature will help you out.

The current plan is for the channel is to stick to modding-related content that will complement (not replace) the existing written content on the site. We'll be bringing you a new video every Friday, but this could easily expand in the future depending on the direction it ends up going. Either way, we're proud of what we have produced so far and excited to bring you more. We've loads planned, but if you have suggestions for making things even better or for mods or builds you want to see, let us know. And of course, don't forget to subscribe to the channel and sign up for notifications to make sure you don't miss a thing!

