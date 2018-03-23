Video: Cable Management Mod for Fans

Fan cables are often much longer than they need to be. Especially if you are water-cooling and have multiple rows of fans fitted to radiators, these can build up and be a real pain to cable manage effectively. Thankfully, with some basic tools and some patience, you can easily trim the cables down to more suitable lengths and then hook them all up to splitter or custom extension cables, cutting down on unnecessary mess. In this video, Alex shows you how to do just that!



