Video: A Simple Mod for Air Coolers

We have some awesome mod projects in the works now, but today we wanted to show a quick and simple mod that anyone can do: using spray paint and vinyl wrap to spruce up your air cooler. The tools and equipment needed are really minimal, and the mod is easily applicable to the plastic parts of other components as well.

One thing you'll need for vinyl wrapping is a heat gun; if you don't have one, check out our full Toolbox guide to buying one here.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here; please keep feedback and suggestions coming!

