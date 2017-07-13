Mini Mods: Making Simple Cable Clamps

July 13, 2017 // 4 p.m.
It is time for another little Mini Mod! These are just little mods that spring to mind whilst working on builds. This one will help with our Alex 'MarzBar' Brooks build where we are really going to be concentrating on the cables.
For this example, I just used a spare cable that I had lying around, as I don't want to spoil the way the MarzBar build looks just yet. The idea is still the same, though, and the technique is too. The reason I'm doing this is that using regular cable ties scrunches up the cables (see below) and creates a horrible effect. I don't want this at all; I want them to be flat and straight.
For the mod, you won't need much at all, just a bit of scrap material. In this case, it's some scrap aluminium, but you could use acrylic or steel if you like, anything really. You will also need some screws and some spacers. You can choose whether to use a nut or just tap the threads directly where you want them on the computer case. I chose to tap the thread, so I needed an M3 tap too. You will also need a saw and a drill.
This whole mod cost me around £1.20, and that was for a bag of around 50 30mm spacers. The rest of the materials are scrap bits, and the tools are ones which most of us have already. The tap that we're using this time is very cheap too, It's less than £15, but it does the job with thin metals that are used in computer cases, so don't be afraid to look at cheaper tools. You do get what you pay for, though.
The first step is to measure and mark out how wide you want your brackets. I went for 15mm, as this is just a nice little example to show what I'm doing. You could go as wide or thin as you want; it doesn't really make any difference. A wider bracket would mean being able to personalise the clamp, which I will be doing for the MarzBar build, although I am still working out exactly what design to use there.
Once you've measured everything twice (measure twice, cut once!), it's time to cut it. As per usual, it was raining whilst doing this, so I was limited as to what tools I could use. All my power tools had to stay in the shed, so I was left with a junior hacksaw and a file. It worked just as well as the other I am making, although it doesn't look quite as neat. Once it's cut, drill two holes in: one at either end.
The next job is to drill the holes in the case. Make sure you have nothing behind where you are going to drill! I simply held the bracket in place then marked where I wanted the holes.
After using a 2.5mm drill bit, I used the M3 tap to make a thread. Always use cutting oil when tapping a thread, and put it on the tap as well as the hole you have drilled. If you don't have cutting oil, something like WD-40 will do it if needs be. Also, when using a tap, if you start to get any resistance, back the tap off and then start again. This will remove the shavings from the tap and allow you to continue. If you don't do this, you could damage the tap or ruin the thread you're trying to create.
Once you have finished tapping the hole, it is always worth making sure that your screws fit correctly.
Next, we will need to cut the spacers down to size. I used the junior hacksaw and just went to 15mm. Make sure you check how much space you have between the motherboard tray and the back panel before you find out how large these can be. Remember that the screw head thickness and the thickness of the material you have used will need to be accounted for also. So, if you have 20mm between the motherboard tray and panel, your metal is 1.5mm thick, and the screw head is 2mm, the longest you can make the spacer would be 16.5mm.
This is is how we are assembling the bracket. Screw, bracket, and spacer - simple!
Because we tapped the motherboard tray, we can screw directly into it, if you didn't tap it, you would need to put a nut on the screw, and it makes things a little more tricky.
Now it's all done, you can give it a nicer finish. I simply gave it a quick blast of black paint. It wasn't quite dry here, but once it was, it looked rather nice! You can see how it holds the cables straight now rather than scrunching them up.
This only took me around 30 minutes to actually make, and while it's a little rough around the edges, it shows you what you can create. You don't need to do a simple strip of metal either; you could do any shape you like.
Obviously, this mod won't be for everyone; some people don't like to see anything on the cables at all, but I think these will look great when finished and personalised with a nice logo. To see how I utilise this idea properly, stay tuned for part two of the Alex Brooks build, which will be coming soon!