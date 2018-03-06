Video: NZXT N7 370 and H700i Build Log

Today, we bring you something a little different: our first system build log in video form, featuring the inimitable Alex Banks.



NZXT today launched its Kraken X72 all-in-one liquid-cooler, and we were given the opportunity to put together a system around it using NZXT's latest bits, including the H700i case and N7 Z370 motherboard - both in matching black and white. Naturally, we jumped at the opportunity, and we hope you'll agree that the end result is rather cool!

Into the N7 Z370, we fitted an Intel Core i5-8600K - this is what the 360mm radiator of the Kraken X72 cools - and 16GB of G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 memory with a matching black and white aesthetic. We've also got a GTX 1070 Ti providing plenty of graphics horsepower, and this has been stripped of its cooler and fitted with NZXT's Kraken G12 bracket and a front-mounted Kraken X52 liquid-cooler.

There is also plenty of RGB goodness in this build, as we've replaced the stock fans on the two AIO coolers with NZXT Aer RGB 120 fans. The stock 140mm rear exhaust fan in the case has also been swapped to the NZXT Aer RGB 140. For good measure, we've also got two LED strips that come with the case. All the RGB control is handled through NZXT's CAM software hooking into the case and motherboard, which we give a quick demo of.

Other components include a 1TB M.2 SSD and a 750W 80 Plus Platinum PSU with custom BitFenix Alchemy cables in white.

A huge thank you to NZXT and Overclockers UK for supplying many of the parts used in this build. You can find direct links (non-affiliate) to buy the products you see in this video below: