Z370 Motherboard Preview Roundup

Despite some initial rumours that stocks of Z370 boards might be in short supply come the launch this week, we've certainly had a decent array of samples turn up for testing. Today, we'll be looking at the ranges from MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus from a broad overview perspective and talking about what if any new features they offer as well as other aspects of Intel's new platform that we're actually allowed to talk about, although you've probably heard most from recent leaks and rumours.

We should point out a few details that we have gleaned from various sources, perhaps most importantly that Coffee Lake-S CPUs will not be backwards compatible with Z270 motherboards. There are a number of reasons for this, and we'll go into more detail at launch. Firstly, thanks to the fact that the new top-end CPUs require more power (95W versus 91W) the pin map has actually changed to compensate, and extra pins are being utilised. The Management Engine firmware has also been changed and is incompatible with the older CPUs

As a result, what we have is a similar situation to Intel's previous two HEDT sockets, where LGA2011 CPUs were not compatible with the newer LGA2011-V3 socket despite having the same number of pins. In a sense, the two are very different, and it's the same with LGA1151 and what many are now calling LGA1151-V2. There's obviously been a fair amount of confusion over this, not least of all because the proximity of Coffee Lake's launch to Skylake's back in January is close enough to warrant the assumption that the two would be compatible in terms of CPU sockets.



Sadly, this wasn't confirmed or denied by Intel, and only a slip of Twitter by ASRock recently confirmed that you will indeed need a new motherboard to take advantage of Intel's new CPUs. Of course, with the proximity of Z270 and Z370, you could argue this was deliberate to avoid poor sales of the former - would you have upgraded to Kaby Lake in January had you known six-core Coffee Lake CPUs would arrive nine months later but not be compatible with your shiny new motherboard? Food for thought, but we'll go into more detail at launch. Now, though, here are a bunch of boards we've seen in the flesh over the last week or two to whet your appetite.

Asus

One thing that most manufacturers appear to be doing this time around is to release nearly the full spectrum of boards at launch. We visited Asus recently and had hands on with its new budget-conscious TUF series, its new ROG Strix mini-ITX board, as well as high-end ATX models.

There are some additions and changes to Asus' lineup compared to previous generations too. The TUF series of boards is now firmly a low-cost range, so there's no Sabertooth or Gryphon or large plastic shrouds, but the range still goes through its extended testing so is considered a more affordable option that's maybe seen as a good option for those that want low prices and long-term stability (i.e. those on longer upgrade cycles), with additional peace of mind coming from the TUF series' extensive thermal testing and the like during manufacturing. They're not cheap and cheerful, though, as they do still include premium features such as Asus' Aura RGB lighting and M.2 heatsinks.

Time-aligned signal transfer and Asus OptiMem trace routing technology has boosted memory performance, especially with RGB kits, which can now reach up to 3,400MHz with four DIMMs installed and up to 4,000MHz with regular RAM, whereas its Z270 boards only got to 3,866MHz officially.

For potential ROG Strix Z370-i Gaming mini-ITX owners, you'll be pleased to know that the board now has a USB 2.0 header, which was absent on the Z270 version, so you can now control your AIO liquid coolers without having to use additional cables reaching round to the I/O panel.

Several more boards include Asus' awesome integrated I/O shield such as the Maximus X Hero, and the latter also now includes an M.2 heatsink. The Maximus X Apex has been tweaked too and now looks a little less stripped down with its own I/O shroud, plus it gets a 5Gb LAN port. Meanwhile, the Formula offers a 1.3" OLED dash display, which can show POST status and error messages as well as sensor readings, plus it offers a large M.2 heatsink and two uprated RGB LED headers.