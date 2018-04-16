Video: The Modding Toolbox Ep 2 - Heat Guns

This week's modding video is another addition to The Modding Toolbox. This time, Alex walks through the differences to look out for in the various models of heat gun in the market. This is a critical tool for bending hardline tubing, so it's well worth a watch! That said, if you prefer the written format we also have a guide for you.

