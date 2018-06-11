Video: Tesoro Gram XS Keyboard Mod with CNC Machine

In this video, Alex pulls apart the Tesoro Gram XS mechanical RGB low-profile keyboard and rebuilds the housing using the CNC machine. The acrylic is then given a frosted finish with sand paper to complement the RGB lighting. Meanwhile, the steel top-plate is removed, sanded, and buffed to really make it shine. We think you'll agree that the results are rather tasty!

Thanks to Tesoro for sponsoring the video and providing the keyboard.



